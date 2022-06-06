Global Life Science Consumables Market - Forecasts to 2027

Thermofisher Scientific, Inc., Merck KGaA, LONZA, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Takara Bio Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Miltenyi Biotec, and Danaher Corporation among others, are some of the key players operating in the life science consumables market.

Brooklyn, New York, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Life Science Consumables Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.4% from 2022 to 2027.

The rising popularity of personalized therapies, declining sequencing prices, and improved genomic data management algorithm and solutions are some of the key factors that are driving the market revenue.


Browse 153 Market Data Tables and 112 Figures spread through 187 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Life Science Consumables Market - Forecast to 2027’’


Key Market Insights

  • As per the application outlook, the cell biology segment is expected to be the highest revenue-generating segment in the 2021 life science consumables market
  • Based on the technology outlook, the PCR & qPCR segment is estimated to dominate the 2021 global market in terms of revenue generation
  • Among the end-users, government and academic research institutes are estimated to capture the maximum revenue share in the 2021 market
  • North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico) market is estimated to account for a major revenue share in the global life science consumables market from 2022 to 2027
  • The Asia Pacific region is expected to serve as the fastest revenue-generating market during the forecast period
Request a Sample Copy of the report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/life-science-consumables-market-3829


Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

  • PCR & qPCR
  • Sequencing Technology
  • Flow Cytometry
  • Microarray
  • Mass Spectrometry
  • Chromatography
  • Other Technologies

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

  • Proteomics 
  • Genomics
  • Cell Biology
  • Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

  • Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Company
  • Government and Academic Research Institutes
  • Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • South Africa
