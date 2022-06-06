Anheuser-Busch Foundation and UNCF Renew Partnership to Provide Emergency Aid to Help HBCU Students Achieve College Degrees

Washington, D.C., June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Graduation Day is a college student’s dream. Recently for some, their dream would have been shattered had it not been for emergency funding assistance from UNCF (United Negro College Fund) provided by the Anheuser-Busch Foundation.

For the second consecutive year, the Anheuser-Busch Foundation has made a $200,000 donation to UNCF to support an emergency fund that awards up to $2,500 per student, to help students attending UNCF-member historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) complete their degree requirements. Through last year’s grant, 69 students received assistance this year to help them walk across the stage on graduation day.

Without funding, the students would not have finalized their degree completion due to outstanding academic debt, including fees from tuition, room and board, tutoring, lab fees and other college-related fees that were not covered through direct payments by the student, family contributions, grants, loans or scholarships.

“I would like to sincerely thank UNCF and Anheuser-Busch Foundation for the scholarship which enabled me to become a LeMoyne-Owen College graduate,” said Braxton Miller, a biology major who plans to attend the University of Tennessee Health Science Center in the fall to begin nursing school and pursue a career as a holistic nurse.

Camden Marsh, a graduating senior at Allen University, said the scholarship funds helped him “to pay off student loans.” “I want to personally thank UNCF and Anheuser-Busch Foundation for helping me as I embark upon this new journey in my life upon graduation.”

“I want to truly thank UNCF and Anheuser-Busch. You saved me when I had to pay for not one but two courses I had to take. You truly and honestly blessed me,” said James Wilson, Benedict College graduate who majored in criminal justice administration and will enter the U.S. military to pursue his chosen field.

Through the renewed partnership, the Anheuser-Busch Foundation is continuing the degree completion program this year to support eligible students, with applications opening in July and awards announced in the fall. Eligible students must be African American, a senior attending a UNCF-member HBCU with a financial need preventing them from graduating. Students must major in business, engineering or supply chain logistics. Awards up to $2,500 will be made to an estimated 70 students.

Over a 50-year partnership, Anheuser Busch—through both the company and its foundation—have contributed more than $5.5 million to boost UNCF’s mission.

“For more than five decades, Anheuser-Busch and its foundation have championed UNCF’s efforts, making investments in HBCU students’ futures a priority, and helping so many students with emergency funding at a time when they needed it the most to graduate,” said Maurice E. Jenkins, Jr., executive vice president and chief development officer, UNCF. “We thank the Anheuser-Busch Foundation for helping these talented, deserving students to realize their college graduation and make their dreams come true.”

”At the Anheuser-Busch Foundation, we are committed to investing in the economic prosperity of our friends and neighbors to help build stronger communities,” said Julio Suárez, Anheuser-Busch Foundation. “Through our longstanding partnership with UNCF and the degree completion program, we are proud to continue to empower these bright students, so that they may secure the full benefits of a college degree and be able to pursue their professional goals.”

Scholarship recipients have shared “thank you” videos, expressing their appreciation to UNCF and Anheuser-Busch Foundation for providing the emergency funds necessary to help them graduate.

About UNCF

UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students’ education and development through scholarships and other programs, supports and strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. UNCF institutions and other historically Black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding nearly 20% of African American baccalaureate degrees. UNCF administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at over 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized trademark, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Twitter at @UNCF.

About The Anheuser-Busch Foundation

Established in 1975, the Anheuser-Busch Foundation focuses on supporting organizations that help individuals and communities thrive. The Foundation contributes to countless community organizations every year in support of disaster preparedness and relief, economic development, education, environmental sustainability, and responsible drinking. Anheuser-Busch and its foundation are united by an unwavering commitment to supporting the communities that they call home and since 2011, Anheuser-Busch and the Anheuser-Busch Foundation have donated more than $221 million to charitable organizations across the country. For more information, visit www.anheuser-busch.com.