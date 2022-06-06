Global Disposable Gloves Market Demand and Size Report 2022-2028 | Industry worth US 16.6 Million with CAGR 5.5%, Increasing Chronic Diseases and Number of Surgeries Driving the Market | Exclusive Report by Vantage market research

WASHINGTON, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Disposable Gloves Market finds that the increasing awareness regarding health and safety is expediting market growth. Primarily driven by growing awareness related to hygiene and safety from Healthcare-Associated Infections (HAI), the total Global Disposable Gloves Market is estimated to reach USD 16.6 Million by the year 2028.

The Global Market revenue stood at a value USD 12.1 Million in the year 2021 and is expected to grow exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.5% during the forecast period.

Furthermore, the growing healthcare expenditure is also anticipated to augment the growth of the Global Disposable Gloves Market, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Disposable Gloves Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Material (Natural Rubber, Nitrile, Vinyl, Neoprene), by Product (Powdered, Powder Free), by End Use (Medical & Healthcare, Surgical, Non-Medical), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028).”

Market Dynamics :

Growing Awareness Regarding Health and Safety to Drive the Market Growth

The demand for disposable gloves is increasing in the non-medical and medical & healthcare sectors at a high rate. COVID-19 pandemic has led to substantial growth in the personal hygiene and protection sector, and demand for disposable gloves has gained high traction. Medical gloves are useful in decreasing the risk of germ dissemination in the healthcare environs. Moreover, rising awareness regarding safety and health due to the efforts of government and processes associated with emergency response incidents and treatment of patients favoring the usage of medical gloves is anticipated to fuel market growth. Furthermore, the rising healthcare expenditure owing to the increase in disposable income of consumers is also expected to fuel the growth of the healthcare industry, which in turn, is anticipated to fuel the product demand globally. Also, the demand for disposable gloves has increased due to their use in various applications such as academic Research and Development (R&D), automotive finishing, automotive aftermarket, chemical & petrochemical, cleanroom, F&B processing & service, and pharmaceuticals, among others.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents’ research, the Disposable Gloves market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.5% during the forecast period.

The Disposable Gloves market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 12.1 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 16.6 Million by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the worldwide Disposable Gloves market.



Segmentation of the Global Disposable Gloves Market:

Material Natural Rubber Nitrile Vinyl Neoprene Polyethylene Others

Product Powdered Powder Free

End Use Medical & Healthcare Surgical Non-Medical

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/disposable-gloves-market-1625

Increasing Awareness Related to Hygiene and Safety from Healthcare-Associated Infections (HAI) to Stimulate Market Growth

The rising awareness of hygiene and safety due to HAI is a substantial factor in driving the global market for disposable medical gloves. According to the WHO, every day approximately thousands of people die across the globe from infections acquired when receiving health-related medication. In such procedures, hands are the main source of the transmission of infection. HAI can occur in any healthcare setting such as hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, dialysis facilities, clinics, and long-term care facilities, and can cause morbidity and mortality. As a result, the most important measure to prevent infection and reduce HAI spread is hand hygiene. Thus, healthcare facilities constantly focus on the adoption of medical gloves and so medical gloves are highly recommended for minimizing infections, which is expected to drive their demand globally within the estimated timeframe.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the specialty polymers industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Regional Analysis :

North America Dominated the Global Disposable Gloves Market

North America held the largest share in the Global Disposable Gloves Market in 2021 and is likely to continue the same trend during the forecast period. This is due to the implementation of strict rules by supervisory organizations in the region on employers to protect workers from growing occupational hazards. Furthermore, the rising healthcare expenditure along with the growing aging population is also likely to support the regional growth of the market.

List of Prominent Players in Disposable Gloves Market:

Ansell Ltd

Top Glove Corporation Bhd

Hartalega Holdings Berhad

Unigloves (U.K.) Limited

The Glove Company

Superior Gloves

MAPA Professional

Adenna LLC

MCR Safety

Atlantic Safety Products Inc.

Globus (Shetland) Ltd.

Supermax Corporation Berhad

Kossan Rubber Industries BHD

Ammex Corporation

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Sempermed USA Inc.

Halyard Health Inc.

Corporativo DL S.A. de C.V.

Medline Industries Inc.

Mölnlycke Health Care AB

Recent Developments:

December 2020: ANSELL LTD. announced the acquisition of Primus Gloves Private Limited and SANREA Healthcare Products Pvt Limited. These companies are the key manufacturers of disposable medical gloves in India.

March 2019: ANSELL LTD. announced the launch of MICROFLEX Mid Knight XTRA, a nitrile exam glove for enhanced fentanyl protection.

Parameter Details Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered • Material



• Natural Rubber



• Nitrile



• Vinyl



• Neoprene



• Polyethylene



• Others



• Product



• Powdered



• Powder Free



• End Use



• Medical & Healthcare



• Surgical



• Non-Medical



• Region



• North America



• Europe



• Asia Pacific



• Latin America



• Middle East & Africa



Region & Counties Covered • North America



• U.S.



• Canada



• Mexico



• Europe



• U.K



• France



• Germany



• Italy



• Spain



• Rest Of Europe



• Asia Pacific



• China



• Japan



• India



• South Korea



• South East Asia



• Rest Of Asia Pacific



• Latin America



• Brazil



• Argentina



• Rest Of Latin America



• Middle East & Africa



• GCC Countries



• South Africa



• Rest Of Middle East & Africa



Companies Covered • Ansell Ltd



• Top Glove Corporation Bhd



• Hartalega Holdings Berhad



• Unigloves (U.K.) Limited



• The Glove Company



• Superior Gloves



• MAPA Professional



• Adenna LLC



• MCR Safety



• Atlantic Safety Products Inc.



• Globus (Shetland) Ltd.



• Supermax Corporation Berhad



• Kossan Rubber Industries BHD



• Ammex Corporation



• Kimberly-Clark Corporation



• Sempermed USA Inc.



• Halyard Health Inc.



• Corporativo DL S.A. de C.V.



• Medline Industries Inc.



• Mölnlycke Health Care AB Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis,

PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape,

patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America,

company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

Browse More Related Report:

