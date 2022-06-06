New York, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Dental Crown And Bridges Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284126/?utm_source=GNW

The global dental crowns and bridges market is expected to grow from $3.53 billion in 2021 to $3.96 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2%. The dental crowns and bridges market is expected to grow to $5.40 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.0%.



The dental crown and bridges market consists of sales of dental crowns and bridges by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a dental restoration covering the exposed surface of a tooth.These are false teeth that are usually made up of porcelain or ceramic and can also be matched with the existing teeth’ color and texture.



In some crowns, gold alloys are used for improving their strength.The dental bridge is a prosthetic appliance that is used to treat patients with missing teeth.



Bridges are comprised of porcelain that has been bonded to metal to improve chewing abilities and the aesthetics of the teeth.



The main types of dental crowns and bridges are crowns and bridges.Crowns restore a tooth’s shape, size, strength, and appearance of the tooth.



The dental crown is cemented into place on the tooth and it covers the visible portion of the tooth.The different materials include ceramics, porcelain fused to metals, and metals.



Dental crowns and bridges are available for various prices such as premium, value, and discounted which are used by several end users including dental hospitals and clinics, dental laboratories, and others.



North America was the largest region in the dental crown and bridges market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the dental crown and bridges market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The high incidence of oral diseases is contributing to the growth of the dental crown and bridges market.Oral health refers to the health of the teeth, gums, and thus the entire oral-facial system that permits smiling, speaking, and chewing.



Some of the most common diseases that impact oral health include cavities (tooth decay), gum (periodontal) disease, and oral cancer.Oral health is going to be a key indicator of overall health being, and quality of life.



Dental crowns and bridges are two of the most popular procedures performed in a dentist’s clinic.Their primary goal is to restore a tooth or teeth to complete chewing function.



For instance, according to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention 2019, the%age of adults visiting dental hospitals is 64.9%. According to the Ministry of Health And Family Welfare report published in 2022, dental caries or tooth decay affects about 60% of the Indian population, and periodontal disease about 85% of the Indian population. Therefore, the increase in the prevalence of oral diseases will drive the growth of the dental crown and bridges market.



The emergence of robotic surgeries is a key trend gaining popularity in the dental crown and bridges market.Due to developments in technology and computer science, robotics are increasingly being employed in navigational surgery for a range of medical specialties.



In dentistry, robotics offers advantages over freehand procedures for placing apparatus, improving accuracy, precision, workflows, and patient outcomes.For instance, in 2019 Neocis Inc, a US-based manufacturer of dental surgery robots launched the robotic dental surgery assistant Yomi.



The Neocis robot is a navigational instrument used in dental implant operation planning and completion. Doctors can implant teeth more rapidly and with less chance of complications with the Yomi robot as they don’t have to be as intrusive with their procedure.



In January 2021, Dentsply Sirona, a US-based dental equipment manufacturer acquired Datum Dental Ltd., for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, Dentsply Sirona aims to deliver innovative and meaningful solutions to the customers and to empower dental professionals to provide patients with better dental care. Datum Dental is an Israel-based medical device manufacturing company that offers innovative regenerative solutions to support and enhance the future of implantology and oral care for dental professionals.



The countries covered in the dental crown and bridges market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.





