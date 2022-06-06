Excellence Canada announces the recipients of the 2022 Canadian Business Excellence Award for Private Businesses

TORONTO, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Excellence Canada is pleased to announce that, at the sixth annual Canadian Business Excellence Awards for Private Businesses, 22 Canadian organizations will be receiving the Canadian Businesses Excellence Award for clearly demonstrating a strategic approach to successfully improving business performance and achieving goals, with a focus on the following three key performance areas: Delighted Customers; Engaged Employees; and Innovation.



The Canadian Business Excellence Awards is an annual awards program that recognizes outstanding achievements by organizations in the private sector, from coast-to-coast across Canada.

The awards will be presented at the 2022 Canadian Business Excellence Awards for Private Businesses - Virtual Cocktail Reception on Thursday, June 9th. The theme of this year’s event is “Living by our values” and the public is welcome to attend to join in the celebration, learning, and fun!

The program features:

Virtual Happy Hour – Live DJ, Photo Booth

Networking

VIP Roundtable & Keynote Address by Ryan McCarty, Author, International Renowned Speaker, and Co-Founder of Culture of Good, Inc.

Presentation of the 2022 Awards

We are pleased to announce the recipients of the 2022 Canadian Business Excellence Awards for Private Businesses, in alphabetical order:

Alexa Translations – Toronto, ON

Architech – Toronto, ON

Avana – Regina, SK

BeaverTails Canada Inc. – Montreal, QC

Brainworks – Huntsville, ON

Corporate Finance Institute – Vancouver, BC

Denesoline Corporation – Yellowknife, NT

Groupe MMI Inc. – Saint-Laurent, QC

Indellient – Oakville, ON

Integracare Inc. – Toronto, ON

ISU Corp – Kitchener, ON

Jan Kelley Inc. – Burlington, ON

MBC Managed IT Services – Richmond Hill, ON

Mobials Inc. – London, ON

Neuro Rehab Services – North York, ON

R. Khanuja Dentistry – Brampton, ON

T&T Power Group Inc. – Wellesley, ON

TOOLBX – Toronto, ON

UniUni – Richmond, BC

Waterford Global Inc. – Winnipeg, MB

Weston Forest – Mississauga, ON

Winright Law – Vancouver, BC

PROUD SPONSORS OF CANADIAN EXCELLENCE

Excellence Canada gratefully acknowledges the support of the following sponsors and supporters of Canadian Excellence.

Title Sponsor

CEO Global Network



Bronze Sponsor

SE Health

Howatt HR Consulting

The Inclusion Project Media Sponsor

The Globe and Mail

