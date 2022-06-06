Cogent Biosciences to Host Investor Webcast on June 10, 2022 at 8:00am ET

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and BOULDER, Colo., June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: COGT), a biotechnology company focused on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases, today announced it will host an investor webcast on Friday, June 10, 2022 at 8:00am ET (2:00pm CEST) to discuss initial clinical data from its on-going Phase 2 APEX trial evaluating bezuclastinib in patients with Advanced Systemic Mastocytosis being presented at the European Hematology Association (EHA) Congress.



The event will be led by Andrew Robbins, Cogent’s President and CEO, and will include a presentation by Daniel J. DeAngelo, M.D., Ph.D., Chief of the Division of Leukemia at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. The speakers and additional members of Cogent leadership will be available during the Question and Answer session.

Dial-in Number

U.S./Canada Dial-in Number: 844-686-3753

International Dial-in Number: 704-753-0395

Conference ID: 2951969

Replay Dial-in Number: 855-342-0870

Replay International Dial-in Number: 442-268-1018

Conference ID: 2951969

The webcast will be accessible through the Investors and Media section of Cogent’s website at www.cogentbio.com. Following the live webcast, an archived replay will also be available.

