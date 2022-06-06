New York, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Crop Monitoring Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284125/?utm_source=GNW

Inc., Davimac Manufacturing, and Kubota Corporation



The global crop monitoring market is expected to grow from $2.05 billion in 2021 to $2.47 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.4%. The crop monitoring market is expected to grow to $4.39 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15.5%.



The crop monitoring market consists of sales of crop monitoring devices by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that monitor crop growth and any anomalies to effectively prevent diseases or infections that would harm crops.Crop monitoring devices are smart devices used for certain farming operations during the crop developmental stages such as water spraying, and harvesting, to enhance crop production.



They were placed in the field for the data collection of various parameters including temperature, precipitation, leaf water potential, and overall crop health.



The main types of offerings in crop monitoring are hardware, software, and services.Hardware refers to devices used in capturing data for actionable insights to manage all the operations on the farm, both pre-harvest and post-harvest.



The different farm types using crop monitoring are small-sized farms, medium-sized farms, and large-sized farms. The various crop monitoring technologies include variable-rate technology, sensing and imagery, and automation and robotics which are used in applications such as field mapping, crop scouting and monitoring, soil monitoring, yield mapping and monitoring, variable rate application, weather tracking and forecasting, and others.



North America was the largest region in the crop monitoring market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the crop monitoring market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The increase in demand for smart agriculture and IoT in agriculture is expected to propel the growth of the crop monitoring market going forward.IoT smart farming is a system designed to monitor crop fields using sensors that monitor light, humidity, temperature, soil moisture, crop health, and irrigation system automation, allowing farmers to monitor agricultural conditions from any location.



For instance, according to a BI Intelligence survey, the adoption of IoT devices in the agriculture business reached 75 million in 2020, expanding at a rate of 20% each year. Simultaneously, the global smart agricultural market is predicted to treble in size by 2025, to $15.3 billion. According to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization projections, the nation will need to produce 70% more food by 2050. The desire for increasing farm yields grew in response to diminishing agricultural lands and the depletion of finite natural resources. Smart farming based on IoT technologies allows farmers and growers to minimize waste and improve productivity. Thus, an increase in smart agriculture and IoT in agriculture demand is driving the growth of the crop monitoring market.



The adoption of advanced modern technologies is a key trend gaining popularity within the crop monitoring market.Crop yield has been protected by AI-based technology against a variety of circumstances, including climate change, growth, employment troubles, and food security concerns.



The goal of this technology is to reduce agricultural hazards and promote sensible farming practices.For instance, in 2020, MotorLeaf, a Canada-based developer of wireless and automated agriculture systems intended to provide yield estimates that employ AI in agriculture to regulate crop output and quality.



The system automates disease scouting and harvest yield estimations, providing insights into the growth conditions that cause skin cracking and blemishes in vegetables. This technology allows farmers to form data-driven decisions about the way to best manage and grow their crops.



In January 2020, Cropx, a US-based soil sensing, and data analytics company acquired CropMetrics for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, CropX aims to become a global leader for in-soil IoT solutions by adding CropMetrics’s solutions, extensive dealer network, and experienced support team.



Cropmetrics LLC is a US-based provider of advanced agronomic solutions and specializes in precision agricultural irrigation management.



The countries covered in the crop monitoring market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284125/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________