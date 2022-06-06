Fully Automatic Reticle Pod Cleaning Systems Account For Nearly Half Of The Global Market Share And Are Likely To Offer An Absolute Dollar Opportunity Of Around US$ 31.8 Million Over 2022-2032.

United States, Rockville, MD, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global reticle pod cleaning system market is expected to grow 2X and reach a valuation of US$ 107 million by the end of 2032, as per latest industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.



A reticle pod cleaner is the core machine of the semiconductor manufacturing process and plays a vital role in increasing the probability of producing defect-free and contamination-free photomasks. Demand for reticle pod cleaners is continuously increasing semiconductor sales surge across the world.

Use of EUV reticles in semiconductors has increased in the past few years owing to them increasing performance, facilitating defect-free mass production, and other benefits. As such, manufacturers have increased their revenues by 1.2X in the past half-decade.

Rising demand for automotive, cell phones, and other electronic gadgets has boosted the demand for semiconductors. Demand is so high that the existing production capacity is unable to fulfill the same, leading to a demand-supply gap in overall chip manufacturing. This shortage of semiconductors is forcing manufacturers to expand their production capacities.

For instance, Samsung has announced an expansion of its production capacity and plans to triple its production value by 2026. The company has invested nearly US$ 38 billion, which is 25.3% higher than in previous years.





Other leading semiconductor manufacturers such as Intel, Bosch, Globalfoundries, and Infineon are also investing in production expansion, which is expected to boost the demand for reticle pod cleaners over the coming years.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The reticle pod cleaning system market is anticipated to add 1.9X value by 2032.

Among the applications, foundry has been the fastest-growing segment at 6.8% CAGR.

The Asia Pacific reticle pod cleaning system market dominates, where South Korea is set to acquire nearly one-fourth market share and generate copious revenue over the forecast period.

The Germany reticle pod cleaning system market is anticipated to dominate the European region with more than two-fifths market share.

“Continuous R&D in reticle pod cleaning system technologies to develop dynamic systems that can clean pods of all sizes will provide a competitive advantage to market players,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Winning Strategy

Leading market players are spending on R&D to come up with new products that can clean pods efficiently by taking less than a minute. Most companies have adopted research and development as a key strategy to expand pod cleaning systems’ capabilities and their consumer base in the global market.

Market players are also focusing on improving relationships with end users to gain continuous demand. These strategies are expected to drive demand for reticle pod cleaning systems over the coming years.

More Valuable Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global reticle pod cleaning system market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of type (EUV pod cleaners, non-EUV pod cleaners), function (manual, semi-automatic, fully automatic), reticle size (up to 8 inches, 8-10 inches, above 10 inches), and application (foundry, IDMs (integrated device manufacturers)), across key regions of the world (Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific).

Fact. MR’s Domain Expertise in ICT Industry

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned ICT team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over a thousand reports and 1 Mn-plus data points, the team has analyzed the ICT industry across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services.

