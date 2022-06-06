New York, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Gummy Vitamins Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284124/?utm_source=GNW

The global gummy vitamins market is expected to grow from $5.84 billion in 2021 to $6.44 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. The gummy vitamins market is expected to grow by $9.08 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.9%.



The gummy vitamins market consists of sales of gummy vitamins by entities (organizations, partnerships, and sole proprietors) that are used as a nutrition source for health benefits.The gummy vitamins are chewable gummies containing vitamins in them.



They are available in a wide range of flavors, shapes, and colors. These are commonly made from corn starch, gelatin, water, sugar, and colors.



The main types of products in gummy vitamins are single vitamins, multivitamins, and probiotics.Probiotic supplements are available in several different forms which protect the digestive tract from the harmful bacteria in sugars and also help in constipation, depression, skin problems, autoimmune disease, and even bad breath.



These are manufactured using plant and animal sources. These can be used by adults and children and are available at various sales channels such as hypermarkets and supermarkets, specialty stores, retail pharmacies, online sales channels, and other sales channels.



North America was the largest region in the gummy vitamins market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the gummy vitamins market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The growing undernourished population is significantly contributing to the growth of the gummy vitamins market.The undernourished population does not receive the minimal amount of food and nutrients required for growth.



The gummy vitamins are being used as a nutritional source to meet the nutritional demand and can offer health benefits to the undernourished population. For instance, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization, the global prevalence of undernourishment reached around 9.9% in 2020 with 768 million people, an increase of 8.4% from 2019. Therefore, growth in the undernourished population is expected to propel the growth of the gummy vitamins market over the coming years.



Product innovations have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the gummy vitamins market.Major companies operating in the gummy vitamins sector are focused on innovations to meet consumer demand and strengthen their position.



For instance, in June 2021, Vitamin Angels, a UK-based start-up launched 3D-printed, high-impact, personalized gummy vitamins for kids.Each package includes 28 vegan gummies that are gluten-free, sugar-free, and free of artificial flavors and colors.



These are based on a monthly subscription and will be delivered through the letterbox every month.



In December 2020, Unilever, a UK-based consumer goods company acquired SmartyPants Vitamins for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, Unilever aimed to expand its supplements portfolio in the functional supplement and nutritional segment.



SmartyPants Vitamins is a US-based company that manufactures supplements including gummy vitamins.



The countries covered in the gummy vitamins market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.





