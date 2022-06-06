Weather Forecasting Services Market to Reach US$ 4.5 Billion by 2032 - Future Market Insights

NEWARK, Del, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global weather forecasting services market size was valued at US$ 2.2 Billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% from 2022 to 2032.



Moreover, the growing Aviation and Energy industries are another salient factor augmenting the industry in the assessment period. The growing usage of small-range Weather Forecasting Services in predicting environmental conditions is likely to offer significant opportunities for expansion in the industry in the Forecasting period.

On the contrary, owing to the intrinsic nonlinearity of weather Forecasting models is expected to be the major factor hindering the market expansion. Moreover, the proper integration and analysis of a huge amount of data makes the process even more complex, which is another factor impeding the industry expansion in the Forecasting period.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Weather forecasting services for agriculture to capture the largest revenue share of more than 60%

Medium-range Forecasting services segment to expand at a CAGR of 6.7% during the Forecasting period

The U.S market is expected to secure USD 1.44 Billion while expanding at a CAGR of 7%

China to record a CAGR of 6.8% during the 2022-2032 period of assessment

“Changing climatic & weather conditions in several regions have forced key players to develop more advanced and accurate systems to provide more precise information, thereby technologies like AI and cloud computing, satellite and remote sensing technology, smart mobile devices are being adopted to store and analyze data in bulk to make the prediction.”

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the global Weather Forecasting Services market include AccuWeather, Inc., DTN, Earth Networks, Fugro, Met Office, Precision Weather Service, Spire Global, StormGeo, The Tomorrow Companies Inc., and The Weather Company (IBM). Some of the recent key developments among the players are:

In January 2022, Global weather and digital media leader AccuWeather announced the acquisition of Paris-based environmental technology company Plume Labs ® for an undisclosed amount, effective immediately. The deal is AccuWeather's 15 th acquisition since its founding 59 years ago. AccuWeather integrated the company in January 2022 and the deal was closed in December of 2021.

for an undisclosed amount, effective immediately. The deal is AccuWeather's 15 acquisition since its founding 59 years ago. AccuWeather integrated the company in January 2022 and the deal was closed in December of 2021. In May 2022, DTN, a global data, analytics, and technology company began testing the high-performance computing (HPC) capabilities of Amazon Web Services (AWS) and running data processing and modeling workloads on Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2), a service that provides secure, resizable compute capacity in the cloud.

Key Segments Covered In The Weather Forecasting Services Industry Survey

Weather Forecasting Services Market by Forecast:

Nowcasting Weather Forecasting Services

Short-range Weather Forecasting Services

Medium-range Weather Forecasting Services

Long-range Weather Forecasting Services

Weather Forecasting Services Market by Organization Size:

Weather Forecasting Services for Large Enterprises

Weather Forecasting Services for Small & Medium Enterprises

Weather Forecasting Services Market by Industry:

Weather Forecasting Services for Agriculture

Weather Forecasting Services for Aviation

Weather Forecasting Services for Energy & Utilities

Weather Forecasting Services for Renewables

Weather Forecasting Services for Retail

Weather Forecasting Services for Manufacturing

Weather Forecasting Services for Media

Weather Forecasting Services for Logistics & Transportation

Weather Forecasting Services for Marine Industry

Weather Forecasting Services for Other Industries

Weather Forecasting Services Market by Region:

North America Weather Forecasting Services Market

Latin America Weather Forecasting Services Market

Europe Weather Forecasting Services Market

Asia Pacific Weather Forecasting Services Market

The Middle East & Africa Weather Forecasting Services Market





