The Global Ambient Lighting Market is expected to grow by $ 27.14 billion during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.86% during the forecast period

86% during the forecast period. Our report on the ambient lighting market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rapid urbanization and digitization, demand for aesthetically appealing products, and more energy-efficient illuminating solutions.

The ambient lighting market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape.



The ambient lighting market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Lamps and luminaries

• Lighting controls

• Surface-mounted lights



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• The Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the government initiatives for energy savings as one of the prime reasons driving the ambient lighting market growth during the next few years. Also, consumer focus on interior design and architecture and the development of smart city projects will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the ambient lighting market covers the following areas:

• Ambient lighting market sizing

• Ambient lighting market forecast

• Ambient lighting market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading ambient lighting market vendors that include Acuity Brands Inc., OSRAM AG, Bridgelux Inc., Corsair Gaming Inc., General Electric Co., IDEAL INDUSTRIES Inc., Nirvana Light, NZXT Inc., SCHOTT AG, SEAT SA, Sigma International Inc., Signify NV, STANLEY ELECTRIC Co. Ltd., Technical Consumer Products Inc., Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd., VAIS Technology, VIBIA LIGHTING Ltd., and Zumtobel Group AG. Also, the ambient lighting market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

