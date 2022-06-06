The Global Communication Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) Market is expected to grow by $ 10.19 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 17.85% during the forecast period

New York, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Communication Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284065/?utm_source=GNW

19 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 17.85% during the forecast period.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by streamlined application management, rising demand for omnichannel marketing, and the emergence of video communication PaaS.

The communication platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) market analysis includes component segments and geographic landscapes.



The communication platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) market is segmented as below:

By Component

• Solutions

• Services



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increase in M&A and strategic alliances among vendors as one of the prime reasons driving the communication platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) market growth during the next few years. Also, growing access to more competitive features and growing demand for contextual communication will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the communication platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) market covers the following areas:

• Communication platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) market sizing

• Communication platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) market forecast

• Communication platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading communication platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) market vendors that include 8x8 Inc., Alvaria Inc., Avaya Holdings Corp., Bandwidth Inc., Communication Wazo Inc., Infobip Ltd., IntelePeer, Iotum Inc., M800 Ltd., MessageBird BV, Mitel Networks Corp., Plivo Inc., Sinch AB, Telestax Inc., Twilio Inc., vCloudx Pte. Ltd., Vidyo Inc., Vonage Holdings Corp., Voximplant Inc., and Voxvalley Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Also, the communication platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

