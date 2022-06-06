SpotOn Sponsors Foodwise’s Market to Chef Program Bringing Smart Solutions to San Francisco Chefs and Restaurateurs

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpotOn, a leading software and payments provider, has been recognized as the official sponsor of Foodwise’s 2022 Market to Chef Program, a network for culinary professionals in the San Francisco Bay Area who shop at Foodwise’s Farmers Markets, including the iconic Ferry Plaza Farmers Market. The partnership will allow SpotOn to introduce its business solutions to over 200 restaurants and 130 small family farms and food businesses in order to help them enhance their operations and drive revenue with smart technology.

“It’s more important than ever to support our local farmers' markets, which is why we’re thrilled to partner with Foodwise,” said Chrissy Ouellette, VP of Business Development at SpotOn. “Small farms are vital to the creativity and success of the chefs and restaurant community we serve, and being able to partner with Foodwise’s Market to Chef Program allows us to bring smart solutions to help operators stay efficient and profitable, so they can focus on their passion for hospitality and the culinary arts.”

Trusted by chefs and restaurateurs, including Charles Phan and Michael Mina, SpotOn offers the tools and resources operators need to create exceptional guest experiences. With SpotOn, chefs, operators, and managers have access to the robust solutions they need to streamline operations and focus on their guests, including:

Lightning-fast cloud point-of-sale

Contactless and mobile payments

Reservation and waitlisting capabilities

Online, in-app, and QR ordering

Back-of-house and labor management tools

Marketing tools & digital loyalty programs

In addition, SpotOn offers insightful reporting to enable operators to accept payments anywhere, reach more customers with online shopping and ordering, and reduce costs in the face of inflation.

This partnership with SpotOn will allow Foodwise vendors and chefs to stay up to date on the payments and software solutions they need to unlock the potential of their business. As a result, business owners of all sizes can use the industry-best solution to streamline operations, cut labor costs, and create new revenue streams.

“At Foodwise, relationships are at the heart of what we do in running farmers' markets and education programs," stated Christine Farren, Executive Director of Foodwise. "We are grateful to SpotOn for their support of this mission, and their work with the restaurant community, which is critical to the sustainability of small family farms and a resilient local food system. We are excited to partner with SpotOn because of our shared commitment to the success of chefs, restaurateurs, and food businesses.”

SpotOn has worked alongside independent restaurants and food businesses like Asian Box, Michael Mina, Perbacco, and Slanted Door to help them manage through staffing shortages and rising costs with fast, cloud-based solutions to expand off-premise sales, manage labor scheduling and payroll more efficiently, and grow their revenue.

“SpotOn is helping to consolidate all the systems restaurants use, from marketing to labor and more,” said Chef Michael Mina, SpotOn Advisor and Founder of Mina Group. “It's not only making it easier for us to run our restaurants but it's also helping us get our teams to buy in and use a system that will make the experience better for everyone—guest, employee, and owner.”

Since 2017, SpotOn has worked alongside businesses of all sizes, helping them grow and scale their operation with technology. SpotOn solutions have powered businesses across the nation to maximize throughput, boost efficiency, get real-time data and improve the guest experience across multiple locations with a cloud-based point-of-sale system that’s fast and easy to use. To help businesses cater to changing consumer demands and keep up with the competition, SpotOn continues to evolve its technology to include mobile payment solutions, online ordering, and delivery solutions, and low-cost private lending through SpotOn Capital.

About SpotOn

SpotOn is one of the fastest-growing software and payments companies with comprehensive, cloud-based technology for small, midsize and enterprise businesses in the restaurant, retail, sports, education, and entertainment space. Known for its rapid innovation and industry-leading customer service, SpotOn offers integrated solutions including marketing and loyalty, website development, ecommerce, reservations and waitlisting, mobile ordering, digital payments, review management, and both retail and restaurant point-of-sale (POS) solutions. SpotOn has 1,600 employees and maintains offices around the world, including San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, Mexico City, Detroit, Atlanta, Denver, and Krakow. For more information, visit www.spoton.com.

About Foodwise

Foodwise (formerly CUESA) is a mission-driven 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to growing thriving communities through the power and joy of local food. Founded in 1994, Foodwise operates the world-renowned Ferry Plaza Farmers Market and Mission Community Market in San Francisco. Wherever you are on your food journey, Foodwise offers education and food access programs to connect eaters of all ages with fresh food and local farms, and inspire communities to take part in creating a fair, regenerative, and delicious food future for all. Visit foodwise.org.

