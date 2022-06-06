GAST Clearwater Making Waves in the US

AUSTIN, Texas, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The pandemic housing boom seems to be slowing down after reaching a peak earlier this year. Home prices have been growing at a staggering rate of 20.6%, while income growth is only at 4.8%, leaving economists concerned about the potential "overvaluation" of home prices as reported by Fortune Magazine, which in turn will slow down sales for developers; however, the folks at GAST Clearwater have the latest highly in-demand amenity that attracts home buyers.

Property Developers across the U.S. experienced record-breaking sales while managing construction timelines due to material shortages; however, they are also now seeing a slowdown in their sales figures as the market starts to shift. It is not hard to see why so many developers currently in the U.S. are finding new and innovative amenities to attract potential buyers; ski resorts were the name of the game in the '90s, golf courses in the 2000s, and now its artificial beaches or urban lagoons, which are far more "water"-efficient than a typical golf course.

GAST Clearwater is only one of two companies in the world that can create these sustainable artificial beaches or urban lagoons, providing a crystalline clear blue beach without the drive to the coast, to its esteemed and well-known clientele of developers. Global CEO of GAST Clearwater Mr. Kevin Gast was quoted "...if the pandemic has taught us anything, it is that people want their amenities right at their doorstep, no need to drive 4-6 hours to a beach when instead of a community pool you can have a real beach at your doorstep without the sharks and murky waters. Many of our developers are currently securing exclusivity rights for their respective areas/territories."

Urban type beaches/lagoons have become the No. 1 sought-after amenity by developers as it's cheaper than a golf course and provides amazing operational savings. GAST Clearwater is currently the only known company that can handle "black water" as feedstock water for these artificial beaches. With water shortages and limited water licenses being issued, GAST Clearwater uses a propriety water treatment technology, this means it is sustainable, eco-friendly, and the go-to choice in the U.S. amongst developers. GAST Clearwater has now taken it one step further by providing full development funding not just for their artificial beaches / urban lagoon technologies but for an entire development, subject to due diligence and terms & conditions of course. Safe to say that GAST Clearwater technology has to be used in the development.

Another amenity using GAST Clearwater technology, that seems to be gaining interest is the creation of surf parks and surf lakes in the U.S. Mr. Gast stated that "...as part of a GAST Clearwater, we provide numerous 'Add-on' packages from Surf Waves, Winter Wonderland to our Tropical Hot Bay solutions, ensuring our artificial beaches can be utilized year-round with numerous monetization streams and customer experience benefits."

www.gastclearwater.com

globalsales@gastglobal.com

Related Images











Image 1: GAST Clearwater





Kalahari Desert

















Image 2: GAST Clearwater





South Korea









