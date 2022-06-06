Alpha Serve Has Released Power BI Connector on ServiceNow Store

DELAWARE CITY, Del., June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Serve has created the Power BI Connector to help organizations add their ServiceNow information as a data source to Power BI and be able to use it for their specific business reporting and analytics needs.

Microsoft Power BI is a powerful data visualization tool that allows companies to accelerate the integration of all the needed data sources for further analysis and reporting. And the insights received with the tool help to develop and implement smart business decisions.

ServiceNow, in its turn, is a comprehensive cloud platform that helps companies manage digital workflows for their business operations. It combines lots of solutions, including those for automation, analysis, resource management, etc., and allows connecting people, functions, and systems across the organization.

Typically, to connect these two tools, teams use Rest API or CSV files, but the procedure may require additional resources and coding skills. And the solution has a lot of limitations, in particular, limited data amount. Power BI Connector is the first application of its kind on the ServiceNow Store allowing direct Power BI ServiceNow integration.

The app allows users to export ServiceNow data to Power BI for further processing as well as to add ServiceNow to other data sources with Power Query for complex reporting. Power BI Connector has advanced filtering options for more precise and relevant information selection and ensures secure data sharing by setting permissions and access. Professional tech support is also available to help users get the most out of the tool.

It will be especially useful for data analysts and agile teams that need consolidated reporting across all business functions.

"We are happy to present a new BI integration solution — Power BI Connector. The plugin links ServiceNow with Microsoft's most powerful business intelligence platform Power BI. We have noticed that IT companies use dozens of products in their everyday routine to manage the workflow and are continuously looking for applications connecting all their tools to maintain effective production and optimize company processes. That's why we decided to create a new application which has no analogs in the ServiceNow Store," says Anna Odrynska, the Alpha Serve's Chief Strategy Officer.

Alpha Serve is a leading software development company with the main focus on product integrations and BI connectors. It is a reliable contractor of IT enterprises and a ServiceNow Technology Partner. The company's main goal is to transform technological expertise into valuable solutions with proven scalability, performance, and high-level data security that help businesses to improve customer satisfaction and effectiveness.

