Cooker Hoods Market Revenues from Online Stores to Surpass US$ 17.15 Bn by 2032 – Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cooker hoods market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 12.10 Bn in 2022. Sales are projected to increase at a 3.6% CAGR, with the market size reaching US$ 17.15 Bn by 2032.



As a consequence of technical improvements and an increase in the use of IoT, the market for kitchen hood devices is predicted to grow. Manufacturers are developing smart features such as noise reduction, wireless connectivity, and the inclusion of sensors such as infrared and optical to suit client requests.

Manufacturers, for instance, utilise a sound-absorbing base, several insulating layers, and filtering motors to decrease noise. This is expected to boost sales of cooker hoods. The market is being driven by a shift in consumer preference for modern kitchen appliances, along with expansion of hotels and restaurant chains across India and China.

In addition to this, as a result of cleaning and sanitation rules and regulations governing the installation of range hoods in restaurants and food chains, demand is expected to rise over the forecast period. The reduction of heat, the preservation of air quality, and better safety are some of the key advantages offered by cooker hoods.

“The introduction of ductless cooking hoods, along with rising demand for smart kitchen appliances across the globe will augment the growth in the market in the forthcoming years,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Based on product type, sales of integrated cooker hoods will remain high.

By applications, demand for cooker hoods in the residential segment will gain traction.

In terms of sales channel, the exclusive stores segment will expand at a considerable pace over the assessment period.

The U.K. will continue dominating the Europe cooker hoods market over the forecast period amid high demand for smart kitchen appliances.

India will emerge as a lucrative pocket owing to the expansion of the foodservice sector in the country.





Cooker Hoods Market by Category

By Product Type:

Chimney/wall-mounted cooker hoods

Integrated cooker hoods

Downdraft cooker hoods





By Technology:

Extraction Technology

Filter less Technology

By Application:

Residential

Commercial

By Sales Channel:

Multi-Brand Stores

Exclusive Stores

Online Stores

Independent Stores

Competition Landscape

Appliances are being integrated with Internet of Things (IoT) platforms by market players. Apps for mobile and desktop devices allow smart kitchen equipment to work remotely and wirelessly,in real-time. Mergers and acquisitions, as well as product development and innovation, are among the strategies adopted by key players to gain a competitive edge.

Adding new features and functionality is a major concern for companies. Major players present in the Cooker Hoods market are Bosch, Miele, Siemens, Elica hoods, Midea, Luxair Cooker Hoods Limited, Inflame Appliances Ltd, Eico A/S, Westin, Candy Hoover Group S.r.l, Falmec Kitchen Appliance Limited and Hafele Appliances among others.

Get More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global Cooker Hoods market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022-2032. The study divulges compelling insights on the Cooker Hoods market based on the product type (Chimney/wall-mounted cooker hoods, Integrated cooker hoods, Downdraft cooker hoods), by technology (Extraction Technology, Filter less Technology), by application (Residential, Commercial), sales channel (Multi-Brand Stores, Exclusive Stores, Online, Independent Store, Others) across seven major regions.

