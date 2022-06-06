The Global Renewable Distributed Energy Generation (RDEG) Technologies Market is expected to grow by $ 146.56 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.14% during the forecast period

New York, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Renewable Distributed Energy Generation (RDEG) Technologies Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284069/?utm_source=GNW

56 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.14% during the forecast period. Our report on the renewable distributed energy generation (RDEG) technologies market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising electricity demand and the high cost of grid expansion, favorable government initiatives, and declining cost of solar and wind power generation.

The renewable distributed energy generation (RDEG) technologies market analysis includes technology segment and geographic landscape.



The renewable distributed energy generation (RDEG) technologies market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• Solar PV

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the microgrids for protection against cybersecurity attacks as one of the prime reasons driving the renewable distributed energy generation (RDEG) technologies market growth during the next few years. Also, the development of smart cities and ZEBs and the increasing adoption of microgrids will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the renewable distributed energy generation (RDEG) technologies market covers the following areas:

• Renewable distributed energy generation (RDEG) technologies market sizing

• Renewable distributed energy generation (RDEG) technologies market forecast

• Renewable distributed energy generation (RDEG) technologies market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading renewable distributed energy generation (RDEG) technologies market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Andritz AG, Ballard Power Systems Inc., Bergey Wind Power Co., Bloom Energy Corp., Canadian Solar Inc., Caterpillar Inc., City Windmills Ltd., Doosan Corp., E.ON SE, Envision Energy USA Ltd., First Solar Inc., FuelCell Energy Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., JA Solar Technology Co. Ltd., JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd., Kingspan Group Plc, Northern Power Systems Srl, Reliance Industries Ltd., and Siemens AG. Also, the renewable distributed energy generation (RDEG) technologies market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

