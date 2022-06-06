Blank Rome Welcomes Leading Trial Attorney and Sports Law Adviser in New York

New York, NY, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blank Rome LLP is pleased to announce that David A. Moreno, Jr. has joined the firm’s New York office as a partner in the Commercial Litigation practice group and as a member of the firm’s Sports Law team. David is a seasoned trial attorney whose practice spans commercial litigation, white collar defense, business law, sports law, and reputational management. Prior to joining Blank Rome, David was a partner at Brown Rudnick LLP.

David started his career as an assistant district attorney in the Manhattan District Attorney’s office, where he was a member of Trial Bureau 50. During this time, he successfully investigated and prosecuted more than 1,200 criminal cases and tried 13 cases to verdict.

“We are thrilled to welcome David to our firm and nationally recognized litigation team, which currently encompasses more than 300 attorneys across our firm’s 14 offices,” said Grant S. Palmer, Blank Rome’s Managing Partner and CEO. “David’s breadth of experience and dedication to helping his clients navigate their complex litigation and business law needs will be a strong addition to our leading Commercial Litigation group and Sports Law team.”

David’s practice covers numerous areas, including commercial litigation, white collar defense, intellectual property protection, tax, sports law, reputation management, and investment disputes. He advises clients on an array of domestic and international white collar matters, including healthcare fraud, securities fraud, and other financial crimes. He has tried numerous criminal and civil matters to verdict—his significant trial experience as a prosecutor, attention to detail, and business acumen make him a formidable and seasoned trial attorney.

David has also provided counsel to various start-ups and institutional investors on legal and business matters. He has worked closely with companies in response to discrimination based on race and gender, notably advising on diversity, equity, and inclusion (“DE&I”) board policies, and remedies relating to dispute resolution, as well as worked closely with company leadership to properly convey the commitment and investments made to address these issues to shareholders and the public.

“From David’s impressive background as a successful assistant district attorney to his private practice acumen, his diverse litigation experience has made him an accomplished trial attorney and trusted adviser who is adept at handling a wide range of high-stakes matters,” said Jayme Butcher, Partner and Co-Chair of the firm’s Commercial Litigation practice group. “His strong business law practice also complements his trial work and brings a unique value to our clients. We are excited to have him on board.”

Over the course of his career as a litigator, David has developed a complementary focus in the areas of sports and entertainment. As a certified contract adviser with the National Basketball Association, National Football League, and the National Collegiate Athletic Association, David represents athletes in both legal and management capacities. He has negotiated and provided counsel on marketing agreements and playing contracts for athletes. David has also handled high-stakes litigation related to sports, including counseling individuals in the federal college basketball corruption investigation and representing a high-profile athlete in a wrongful expulsion dispute. David’s practice has most recently focused on crisis and reputational management for celebrities, high-net-worth individuals, athletes, and companies.

“I have known Blank Rome attorneys for years and have always been impressed with their top-level talent and collegiality,” added Moreno. “As a former athlete, I recognize the value of a high-performing team and was attracted to both the firm’s strong culture of collaboration and its dedication to an inclusive environment. I am excited to begin working with my new colleagues across the firm.”

Alongside his practice, David is a sports agent, entrepreneur, motivational speaker, and mentor. He co-hosts a TV show that runs on Apple TV and LinkedIn Live that focuses on entrepreneurship. David is also passionate about advocating for underrepresented communities. He has spoken internationally on DE&I and has advised companies on retention initiatives as well as actively focused on pro bono matters and initiatives within his local New York City communities.

David earned his J.D. from the University of Miami School of Law, and his B.A. from Long Island University (LIU) Post.

