The Global Synthetic Monitoring Market is expected to grow by $ 402.81 million during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.73% during the forecast period

73% during the forecast period. Our report on the synthetic monitoring market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by pricing strategies of vendors, increasing use of big data for IT monitoring and analytics, and microservices driving the development of applications.

The synthetic monitoring market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The synthetic monitoring market is segmented as below:

By Type

• API monitoring

• Website monitoring

• Mobile applications monitoring



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing adoption of cloud-based application as one of the prime reasons driving the synthetic monitoring market growth during the next few years. Also, data-driven decision making and predictive analytics and customer experience management will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on synthetic monitoring market covers the following areas:

• Synthetic monitoring market sizing

• Synthetic monitoring market forecast

• Synthetic monitoring market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading synthetic monitoring market vendors that include BMC Software Inc., Broadcom Inc., Catchpoint Systems Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Dotcom Monitor Inc., Dynatrace Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Micro Focus International Plc, Microsoft Corp., New Relic Inc., Oracle Corp., Riverbed Technology Inc., SmartBear Software Inc., SolarWinds Corp., Splunk Inc., and ThousandEyes Inc. Also, the synthetic monitoring market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

