The Global Data center Colocation and Managed Hosting Services Market is expected to grow by $ 138.61 billion during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 13.35% during the forecast period

61 billion during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 13.35% during the forecast period. Our report on the data center colocation and managed hosting services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising demand for data center colocation facilities, increase in operational business needs, and increasing number of investments in the construction of colocation data centers.

The data center colocation and managed hosting services market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The data center colocation and managed hosting services market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• BFSI

• Healthcare

• E-commerce

• Telecommunication

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing investments in hyper-scale data centers by colocation providers as one of the prime reasons driving the data center colocation and managed hosting services market growth during the next few years. Also, growth in number of strategic developments in managed hosting providers and emergence of innovative data centers will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on data center colocation and managed hosting services market covers the following areas:

• Data center colocation and managed hosting services market sizing

• Data center colocation and managed hosting services market forecast

• Data center colocation and managed hosting services market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading data center colocation and managed hosting services market vendors that include BT Group Plc, Cogent Communications Holdings Inc., CoreSite Realty Corp., CyrusOne Inc., Cyxtera Technologies Inc., Digital Realty Trust Inc., Equinix Inc., Flexential Corp., Internap Corp., KDDI Corp., Lumen Technologies Inc., Navisite LLC, NTT DATA Corp., phoenixNAP LLC, Rackspace Technology Inc., Sabey Corp., Sungard Availability Services LP, Verizon Communications Inc., and Zayo Group LLC. Also, the data center colocation and managed hosting services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

