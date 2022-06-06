Link Reservations, Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Global Enterprises and Logistics, Inc.

MIAMI, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Link Reservations Inc. (OTC PINK: LRSV)

The Company announced today that it has signed a Letter of Intent (“LOI”) with Global Enterprises and Logistics, Inc. (“Global”) to acquire control of its company shares by way of a contemplated Share Exchange Agreement (“SEA”), the terms of which are currently in discussion. If and when the aforementioned “SEA” is finalized, the contemplated transaction could potentially generate revenues on average of $10,000,000 annually from an industry that has been called the “backbone” of the global economy. The logistics industry and the companies that support it, continually need to grow, react and adapt to new technology, while continually evolving in an effort to meet the demands and challenges of the recent world-wide supply chain issues and disruptions. In a global marketplace that depends on a “perpetual motion” supply chain from almost every sector of business and industry, the need for efficient and reliable logistics companies has become imperative.

Global Enterprises and Logistics, Inc. is a provider of refrigerated trucking and individualized logistics, first opening its doors for business in 2010 as a small family run company. Global has grown year over year, servicing over 65,000 customers, while delivering over three quarters of a million loads as it continues to grow, evolve and take into consideration, the opportunity to expand and diversify.

Strategically situated in South Florida, Miami ranks as the 9th busiest cargo airports in the world, and the busiest cargo and freight airport in the United States according to a report published in April of this year by Airports Council International (ACI).

With a workforce team of over 70 dedicated personnel, both customers and industry peers alike have recognized and acknowledged the level of professionalism, experienced management, and premium customer service that Global provides.

Link Reservations, Inc. (LRSV) will continue to engage in dialogue and due diligence as it considers the metrics and near future potential of the opportunity Global could provide for (LRSV) the company.

Prior to the above discussed Share Exchange, the Company is anticipating that it will be effecting a reorganization of the company’s current capital structure at a number yet to be determined, that when finalized will result in a reverse consolidation of the company’s current issued and outstanding number of shares of its Common stock.

Company contact: Donald Bell - Investor Relations Director – Donald@Globalelogistics.com Office. 954.302.2296 Ext.120 - www.Globalelogistics.com

Forward-Looking Statements & Disclaimers:

The information in this Press Release includes certain "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provisions of Federal Securities Laws, as that term is defined in section 27a of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21e of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this document, which are not purely historical, are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Investors are cautioned that such statements are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including the future financial performance of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations or any of its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events, or circumstances after the date of this release except as required by law.