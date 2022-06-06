New York, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Acoustic Insulation Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284089/?utm_source=GNW

The global acoustic insulation market is expected to grow from $12.34 billion in 2021 to $13.21 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.98%. The growth is mainly due to the companies’ rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $17.53 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.34%.



The acoustic insulation market consists of sales of acoustic insulation products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for soundproofing in various industries.The acoustic insulation creates a barrier between the interior and exterior areas of the wall and prevents noise from entering and exiting from the area.



These insulation materials are also used as heat resistance in industries.



The main types of acoustic insulation products are mineral wool, glass wool, polymeric foams, and natural.Mineral wool-based acoustic insulation products are made from stone with non-directional fibre orientation and higher intensity, with the potential to control sound waves and dampen vibrations.



Mineral wool insulation is widely used in the construction and pipe industries. Major end-user industries of acoustic insulation products include building and construction, transportation, oil and gas, energy and utilities, and industrial and OEM.



Western Europe was the largest region in the acoustic insulation market in 2021.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



Increasing awareness regarding noise pollution is contributing to the growth of the acoustic insulation market.The World Health Organization (WHO) defines noise pollution as any sound that is above 65 decibels (dB).



Also, noise becomes harmful as it exceeds 75 decibels (dB) and is painful above 120 decibels (dB).Major reasons for noise pollution are traffic noise, noise at construction sites, rapid industrialization, etc.



Moreover, due to rapid urbanization, most of the population is exposed to noise pollution, and consumers and corporates are increasingly investing in soundproofing or acoustic insulation products to reduce the sound levels inside homes and office facilities.Acoustic insulation reduces external noise and helps in reducing sound transmission and vibration.



According to the European Environmental Agency, 20% of the population lives in areas where noise levels are considered to be harmful. The rise in noise pollution forced companies to develop solutions for buildings with soundproof walls, and acoustic insulation proved a better way of soundproofing. Thus, increasing awareness of noise pollution propels the growth of the acoustic insulation market.



The key players in the acoustic insulation market are focusing on developing innovative products with advanced technologies with greater efficiency to limit the sound between the rooms.For instance, in June 2019, Knauf Insulation, a Belgium-based manufacturer of insulation products, launched a new acoustic batt at the African Construction Expo.



Acoustic Batt is a high-performance mineral wool insulation slab used to reduce noise between rooms in internal partition walls and immediate floors.



In May 2019, Saint-Gobain S.A., a French-based company involved in manufacturing and distribution of materials and solutions, acquired Pritex Ltd., a UK-based company involved in the manufacture of thermo-acoustic insulation materials for the automotive market, for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, Saint-Gobain High Performance Solutions expands its business model beyond automotive glazing to become a provider of solutions in the mobility market for comfort, safety, and energy saving.



The countries covered in the acoustic insulation market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.





