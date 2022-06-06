DemeTECH Corp® Names Bona Fide Masks Corp. Their Premier E-Commerce Distributor

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y., June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bona Fide Masks Corp. (www.bonafidemasks.com), part of the Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. (Ball Chain) family of companies out of Mount Vernon, New York, is proud to ink a new distribution agreement with minority-owned, family-held, world-renowned medical supply leader DemeTech®. Under the terms of this new agreement, Bona Fide Masks® will expand its Demetech mask offerings, which include a suite of Made in the US.A. DemeTECH products offered will include an ASTM Level 3 surgical mask and a Children's DemeMASK™. The ASTM is a three-ply mask cleared by FDA and manufactured in the U.S. using the highest quality American-made materials. Available in several "kid-favored" colors, the children's DemeMASK is made with the same materials as the DemeTECH surgical masks.

DemeTECH is thrilled to name Bona Fide Masks as their Premier E-commerce Distributor based on the key differentiators in their business model, including the highest level of supply chain integrity and an unmatched vetting process. As two family-owned and -operated businesses, both partners share a strong sense of responsibility to the general public to deliver the highest level of protection through trusted, authentic, and high-quality masks. While there are many masks offered in the marketplace, DemeTECH recognizes Bona Fide Masks for their unwavering commitment to authenticity. Promoting buyer confidence, Bona Fide Masks' experienced team handles everything from warehousing to distribution right in their headquarters in Mount Vernon, N.Y. Bona Fide Masks has issued an official authenticity statement, pledging never to purchase from middlemen, brokers, resellers, third-party intermediaries or the like.

Bona Fide Masks is proud of this partnership, as both companies are multigenerational, family-owned, and -operated businesses. As an American exporter and manufacturer, DemeTECH is 100% compliant with U.S. product safety standards, producing all the materials in the United States. When DemeTECH decided to address the critical shortage of PPE and produce masks, they partnered with the world-premier research institute, Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL). Demetech has now leveraged this technology to manufacture filtration material and masks, including production lines capable of yielding five million surgical masks and one million N95 masks per day.

Bill Taubner, President of Bona Fide Masks, said, "We are thrilled to expand our offering with a reputable, U.S.-based company like Demetech. We are excited to add Demetech products to our line as we believe they will expand our best-in-class offering. Similar to Powecom and Harley, DemeTECH has established itself as a trusted name in personal protection. We are privileged to work with them to continue offering high-quality protection for our customers. We are honored that DemeTECH has named us their Premier E-commerce Distributor, recognizing our industry-leading business model."

Luis Arguello Jr., President of DemeTECH Corporation, added: "Bona Fide Masks' commitment to supply chain integrity is unmatched in the industry. Their reputation and dedication in bringing authentic masks by only dealing direct as authorized distributors speaks volumes about their business. We are honored that Bona Fide Masks has chosen us as their regional distribution partner. We have been so impressed with Bona Fide Masks since its inception. As family-owned businesses, we share similar stories about how we entered the PPE business. As we continue to grow our PPE division, Bona Fide Masks was the most obvious partner for us, given their supply chain integrity and outstanding customer service."

More about Ball Chain Manufacturing. Co., Inc.:

Family-owned and -operated since 1938, Ball Chain is the only major U.S. manufacturer of metal ball chain and attachments. The company's ball chain is featured in window roller shades, light fixtures, plumbing devices, keychains, and jewelry items. Headquartered in Mount Vernon, New York. with global distribution, Ball Chain designs and fabricates innovative products while providing exemplary customer service. After entering the interior design market with ShimmerScreen® decorative metal curtains, the company further diversified its offerings with the launch of LogoTags, a promotional products division. Ball Chain is proud of its commitment to the American workforce and the environment. The company has earned industry recognition for its responsible business practices, including "green business" certification from the Green Business Bureau (GBB) and certification from the International Organization for Standardization (ISO).

About DemeTech Corporation:

DemeTECH Corporation is a private, minority-owned, family-held company located in Miami Lakes, Florida. An established FDA-approved manufacturer of medical devices, Demetech employed 350 people in the design and manufacture of innovative medical sutures and hernia mesh products prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. One of Florida's largest exporters, DemeTECH products are sold in 130 countries. As a result of their production ramp-up of N95 respirators and surgical masks, DemeTECH has 1,500 employees. (www.demetech.us)

