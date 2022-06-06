Downing FOUR VCT plc

LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95

6 June 2022

Issue of Equity

The Directors of Downing FOUR VCT plc announce allotments on 6 June 2022 of Ventures Shares of 0.1p each (“Ventures Shares”), Healthcare Shares of 0.1p each (“Healthcare Shares”) and AIM Shares of 0.1p each (“AIM Shares”) pursuant to the Offers for Subscription which opened on 12 August 2021 (“Offers”) as follows:

Shares Average

issue price

per share Ventures Shares 224,370 69.45 Healthcare Shares 119,867 85.64 AIM Shares 114,892 102.13

Additionally, in accordance with the prospectus dated 12 August 2021, Management Shares were issued to members of the Management to be held in a designated Nominee as follows:

Shares Issue price

per share Ventures Shares 2,759,758 0.1 Healthcare Shares 1,106,592 0.1

An agreement is in place whereby the Management Shares will not be voted and any dividends will be waived until the Performance Hurdles are met.

Application for all these shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities will be made shortly. Dealings are expected to commence on or around 13 June 2022.

The Offers are now closed.

Following these allotments, the issued share capital and total voting rights (excluding management shares) of the Company are summarised follows: