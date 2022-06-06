English French Dutch

Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 11 August 2021, Ageas reports the purchase of 96,499 Ageas shares in the period from 30-05-2022 until 03-06-2022.

Date Number of

Shares Total amount

(EUR) Average price

(EUR) Lowest price

(EUR) Highest price

(EUR) 30-05-2022 3,829 180,018 47.01 46.65 47.26 31-05-2022 5,334 249,985 46.87 46.61 47.45 01-06-2022 45,746 1,977,785 43.23 42.98 44.47 02-06-2022 35,794 1,540,609 43.04 42.76 43.58 03-06-2022 5,796 249,991 43.13 43.03 43.39 Total 96,499 4,198,388 43.51 42.76 47.45

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 1 September 2021, Ageas has bought back 3,064,882 shares for a total amount of EUR 133,241,751. This corresponds to 1.62% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.

Attachment