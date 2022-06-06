Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme
Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 11 August 2021, Ageas reports the purchase of 96,499 Ageas shares in the period from 30-05-2022 until 03-06-2022.
|Date
|Number of
Shares
|Total amount
(EUR)
|Average price
(EUR)
|Lowest price
(EUR)
|Highest price
(EUR)
|30-05-2022
|3,829
|180,018
|47.01
|46.65
|47.26
|31-05-2022
|5,334
|249,985
|46.87
|46.61
|47.45
|01-06-2022
|45,746
|1,977,785
|43.23
|42.98
|44.47
|02-06-2022
|35,794
|1,540,609
|43.04
|42.76
|43.58
|03-06-2022
|5,796
|249,991
|43.13
|43.03
|43.39
|Total
|96,499
|4,198,388
|43.51
|42.76
|47.45
Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 1 September 2021, Ageas has bought back 3,064,882 shares for a total amount of EUR 133,241,751. This corresponds to 1.62% of the total shares outstanding.
The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.
