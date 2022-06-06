Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

| Source: Ageas Ageas

Brussels, BELGIUM

Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 11 August 2021, Ageas reports the purchase of 96,499 Ageas shares in the period from 30-05-2022 until 03-06-2022.

DateNumber of
Shares		Total amount
(EUR)		Average price
(EUR)		Lowest price
(EUR)		Highest price
(EUR)
30-05-20223,829180,01847.0146.6547.26
31-05-20225,334249,98546.8746.6147.45
01-06-202245,7461,977,78543.2342.9844.47
02-06-202235,7941,540,60943.0442.7643.58
03-06-20225,796249,99143.1343.0343.39
Total96,4994,198,38843.5142.7647.45

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 1 September 2021, Ageas has bought back 3,064,882 shares for a total amount of EUR 133,241,751. This corresponds to 1.62% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.

Attachment


Attachments

Pdf version of the press release