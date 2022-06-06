Global NGS Newborn Genetic Testing /Screening Market Size

Brooklyn, New York, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global NGS Newborn Genetic Testing /Screening Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.5% from 2022 to 2027.







Declining sequencing prices, expanding knowledge pertaining to human genetics, the growing popularity of targeted therapies, and improved genomic data management are some of the key factors that are driving market revenue.





Browse 155 Market Data Tables and 117 Figures spread through 183 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global NGS Newborn Genetic Testing /Screening Market - Forecast to 2027’’





Key Market Insights

As per the application outlook, the inherited & other disorders screening/ testing segment is estimated as the highest revenue-generating segment in the 2021 NGS newborn genetic testing /screening market

Based on the sample type outlook, the Blood segment is estimated to dominate the 2021 global market in terms of revenue generation

Among the end-users, hospitals & clinics are estimated to capture maximum revenue share in the 2021 market

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico) market is estimated to account for a major revenue share in the global NGS newborn genetic testing /screening market from 2022 to 2027

The Asia Pacific is expected to serve as the fastest revenue-generating market during the forecast period

LifeCell International Pvt. Ltd, BGI, PerkinElmer Genomics, CENTOGENE N.V., CryoCell International, Fulgent Genetics, Igenomix, Veritas Intercontinental, GENEPATH, and MedGenome among others, are some of the key players in the NGS newborn genetic testing /screening market





Request a Sample Copy of the report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/ngs-newborn-genetic-testing-screening-market-3831





Sample Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2027)

Blood

Saliva

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2027)

Inherited & Other Disorders Screening/ Testing

Pharmacogenomics

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2027)

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Others (Pharma & Research and Academic Institutes)





Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2027)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC



Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA







