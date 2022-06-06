Netsurion Named Winner in Five Global Infosec Awards Categories During 2022 RSA Conference

Recognized for MDR, XDR, MSSP, SMB Cybersecurity and its Soc-as-a-Service offering



FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netsurion, a leading managed detection and response (MDR) provider, has been named a winner in five categories at the 10th annual Global Infosec Awards, hosted by Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM). These include the following accolades: Editor’s Choice in Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Hot Company in Managed Detection and Response (MDR), Most Innovative Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP), Next Gen SMB Cybersecurity and Hot Company in SOC-as-a-Service.

“It is fantastic to be recognized as a top solution and service provider in complex cybersecurity segments like MDR and XDR, among others,” said Aaron Branson, senior VP of marketing at Netsurion. “The wins reinforce our strong position in these markets. In an extremely fragmented and oversaturated cybersecurity landscape, we pride ourselves in delivering managed threat protection through purpose-built technology to give our customers and partners the ultimate flexibility to adapt and grow without having to skimp on security.”

Through its managed threat protection solution, Netsurion addresses the key elements of threat protection: prediction, prevention, detection and response. It offers powerful cybersecurity through a defense-in-depth approach, providing multiple layers of defense including SIEM, endpoint protection, intrusion detection, vulnerability management and more all within one centrally managed cloud console and a 24x7 SOC working with you.

“We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cybercrime. Netsurion is absolutely worthy of these coveted awards and consideration for deployment in your environment,” said Yan Ross, editor of Cyber Defense Magazine.

Judges for the Global Infosec Awards are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who vote based on independent reviews of the materials included in each submission. Three major features are considered during the judging process: understanding tomorrow’s threats today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach.

About Netsurion

Netsurion® delivers an adaptive managed security solution that integrates our XDR platform with your existing security investments and technology stack, easily scaling to fit your business needs. Netsurion's Managed Threat Protection includes our 24x7 SOC that operates as your trusted cybersecurity partner, working closely with your IT team to strengthen your cybersecurity posture so you can confidently focus on your core business.



Headquartered in Ft. Lauderdale, FL with a global team of security analysts and engineers, Netsurion is a leader in Managed Detection and Response (MDR) and a Top 25 Global MSSP. Learn more at www.netsurion.com.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

