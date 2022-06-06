Anitian Wins Nine Global InfoSec Awards at RSA Conference 2022

SAN FRANCISCO, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RSA CONFERENCE -- Anitian, the leading cloud application security and compliance automation provider, announced today at RSA Conference 2022 that their SecureCloud solutions were recognized for nine awards from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine.



In the 10th Annual Global InfoSec Awards, Anitian won in the following categories:

Most Comprehensive Cloud Security Publisher's Choice Cloud Security Automation Most Comprehensive Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) Most Comprehensive Compliance Next Gen Compliance Automation Hot Company Enterprise Security Most Comprehensive SaaS/Cloud Security Hot Company Security Company of the Year Editor's Choice Zero Trust Application Protection



Cyber Defense Magazine’s Global InfoSec Awards honor organizations that offer state-of-the-art security products and services and winning these nine awards reinforces Anitian’s leadership in the market. Anitian has experienced explosive growth and customer momentum over the past few years which is fueled by the rapid adoption of their pre-engineered and cloud-native SecureCloud platforms.

“Starting RSAC 2022 with an amazing nine prestigious Global InfoSec Awards from Cyber Defense Magazine validates Anitian’s proven approach to getting customer applications to AWS and Azure cloud services in a secure and compliant manner,” said Rakesh Narasimhan, President & CEO at Anitian. “As cloud software vendors and DevOps teams continue to embrace new ways of securely migrating and deploying applications to the cloud, enterprise adoption of our automated platforms is improving our customer’s cloud security posture overall.”

Anitian’s market-leading cloud application security and compliance automation solutions address multiple daunting challenges for cloud software providers, enterprise business, DevOps, and security teams. First, the rapid deployment of cloud applications and services to customers without sacrificing security measures, compliance or privacy protections has become increasingly difficult. Secondly, keeping apps secure and compliant in an ever-changing cloud environment in real-time can be a challenge for the best of DevOps teams due to drift.

“We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cybercrime. Anitian is absolutely worthy of these coveted awards and consideration for deployment in your environment,” said Yan Ross, Editor of Cyber Defense Magazine.

To learn more about Anitian, visit www.Anitian.com.

About Anitian

Anitian makes your cloud applications secure and compliant so you can enter new markets and unlock revenue in weeks, not months or years. Our SecureCloud platforms for Compliance Automation and Enterprise Cloud Security unify DevOps and security to deliver the fastest path to security and compliance in the cloud. Anitian’s pre-engineered and automated cloud application infrastructure platforms deploy in a single day to empower enterprises to go from application to cloud to production 80% faster and at 50% of the cost. The standardized cloud platforms are pre-built from the ground up for Zero Trust and deliver a full suite of security controls — pre-configured to rigorous security standards such as FedRAMP, NIST 800-53, PCI, CMMC, SOC 2, and more. Anitian uses the full power and scale of the cloud to automate the complex burden of cloud infrastructure security and compliance to help you start secure, start compliant, and stay ahead. Find out more at www.Anitian.com or follow them on LinkedIn or Twitter.

About CDM InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine’s tenth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the Globe. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage, or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com

About the Judging

The judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company submitted materials on the website of each submission including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables. CDM has a flexible philosophy to find more innovative players with new and unique technologies, than the one with the most customers or money in the bank. CDM is always asking “What’s Next?” so we are looking for best of breed, next generation InfoSec solutions.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

Anitian Media Contact

Scott Emo

Scott.Emo@Anitian.com

CDM Media Contact

Irene Noser, Marketing Executive

marketing@cyberdefensemagazine.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3aaa4450-335e-4602-b553-463eb4550dfc