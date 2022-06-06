Beckett Announces Appointment of Kunal Chopra as Chief Executive Officer

DALLAS, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beckett, the most trusted name in the collectibles industry, today announced the appointment of Kunal Chopra as its CEO. The appointment comes amid growing demand for Beckett's products and services, as well as the expansion of its business into web3 digital assets and a renewed focus on using technology to serve and propel the industry.

Chopra brings years of transformative technological leadership to Beckett. Most recently, he served as CEO of Kaspien, a software and tech-enabled services platform for retail marketplaces. Under his leadership, Kaspien saw 200 percent EBITDA growth, a 600 percent increase in market capitalization, and a staggering 1,000 percent shareholder return. In addition, the company was named three times to the list of Best Places to Work Inland Northwest and named to Seattle Business Magazine's Washington's list of Best Places to Work in 2021.

"We're excited that Kunal has agreed to take the helm at Beckett," said Justin Holbrook, interim Beckett CEO. "He brings the kind of wide-ranging, far-reaching technology experience that we need at this time. The collectibles industry is embracing technology in an unprecedented way, and that's why we thought Kunal was perfectly positioned to lead Beckett as it invests heavily in digital products and services for collectors."

"I am thrilled to become CEO of Beckett, and I'm encouraged both by Beckett's storied past and by the big vision for its future: a one-stop-shop platform of amazing products and services for collectors to manage their portfolio of alternative investments," Chopra said. "This includes refining our core offerings—Pricing, Grading, and Authentication Services—but also expanding to newer services and categories beyond trading cards and comic books. We intend to do so by innovating on behalf of our customers and utilizing cutting-edge technology in web3 and blockchain, data analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation to deliver stellar customer experiences for collectors globally."

Chopra's appointment comes as part of Beckett's multi-year strategic growth initiative. With a new corporate headquarters in Dallas, Beckett aims to triple its current size as well as launch a suite of new digitally-focused products and services before the end of 2022.

About Beckett Collectibles

The mission of Beckett Collectibles is to provide the most amazing products and services on the planet for collectors. The iconic brand was founded in 1979 by Dr. James Beckett as a pricing guide for classic American sports cards. The company has since expanded into several other collectible categories with its signature price guidance, grading services, and print and digital tools for enthusiasts and professionals in the hobby. With over 30 years of experience assembling the industry's most comprehensive collectibles database, Beckett is uniquely positioned to become the world's premier alternative assets platform. By investing heavily in new digital, subscription, and blockchain technologies, as well as in new verticals and expert talent, Beckett is continuing its commitment to help collectors value, safeguard, and trade their unique items.

