Coro Awarded Two Coveted Global InfoSec Awards During RSA Conference 2022

Coro wins two prestigious awards during the 10th Annual Global InfoSec Awards at #RSAC 2022



SAN FRANCISCO, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coro, the all-in-one cyber security platform for mid-market organizations, growing businesses, and lean IT teams, is proud to announce it has won the following awards from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine: Cutting Edge Cybersecurity-as-a-Service (CaaS) and Market Leader SMB Cybersecurity.

“We’re excited to receive two of the most prestigious and coveted cybersecurity awards in the world from Cyber Defense Magazine. The competition was tough and we’re thrilled to be recognized by leading infosec experts from around the globe,” said Guy Moskowitz, Founder and CEO, Coro. “These awards validate Coro’s position as the leading CaaS technology to address the gaping cyber security holes in the mid-market and SMB segments.”

Recent research has shown that the typical mid-market company will face between 56,000 and 86,000 cyber-attacks in 2022. Coro's powerful cyber security platform is the first CaaS solution, specifically for small and mid-sized businesses, to protect users, devices, email, and cloud applications – in one easy-to-use, affordable platform. Coro, one of the fastest growing cyber security companies today, is making enterprise-grade security available to businesses of every size. More than five thousand mid-market companies across industries including healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, technology, and others count on Coro’s all-in-one cyber security tool to secure their operations.

“Coro embodies three major features judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats, today; providing a cost-effective solution; and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

Coro is honored to be included among this prestigious group of winners .

About Coro

Coro is one of the fastest growing security solutions for the mid-market, providing all-in-one protection that empowers organizations to defend against malware, ransomware, phishing, and bots across devices, users, and cloud applications. More than 5,000 businesses depend on Coro for holistic security protection, unrivaled ease of use, and unmatched affordability. Built on the principle of non-disruptive security, the Coro platform employs innovative AI technology to identify and remediate the many security threats that today's distributed businesses face, without IT teams having to worry, investigate, or fix issues themselves. Investors in Coro include Balderton Capital, JVP, MizMaa Ventures, and Ashton Kutcher’s Sound Ventures.

