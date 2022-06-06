ReversingLabs Named Winner of Coveted Global InfoSec Award During RSA Conference 2022

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReversingLabs, the leader in software supply chain security, today announced it has won the Best Product, Application Security award for ReversingLabs secure.software , formerly Managed Software Assurance, from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine.



“We’re honored to receive this prestigious cybersecurity award from Cyber Defense Magazine, and to be recognized by these top judges who are leading infosec experts from around the globe. We couldn’t be more pleased,” said Mario Vuksan, CEO of ReversingLabs. “Software supply chain threats and software tampering incidents continue to plague businesses, and despite growing awareness, many remain unsure of how to respond. With ReversingLabs secure.software, we deliver the relief businesses need and, in doing so, ensure the security quality of all software releases.”

“ReversingLabs embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution, and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

ReversingLabs joins a select group of winners for 2022 receiving their trophies in person at this week’s RSA Conference. ReversingLabs will share its red carpet experience and proudly display the trophy online at its website, blog, and social media channels.

This latest recognition follows several other industry honors bestowed on the ReversingLabs Managed Software Assurance Service in 2022. These include:

Addressing Software Supply Chain Threats and Software Tampering Incidents

In addition to these awards, ReversingLabs recently announced it has incorporated the award-winning Managed Software Assurance Service within its ReversingLabs secure.software solution. The offering provides software supply chain security protection for CI/CD workflows, containers, and release packages. It is the only integrated platform that detects high-risk threats, malware, backdoors, exposed secrets, and software tampering across the software development cycle.

ReversingLabs is currently offering early access to the new secure.software portal and will demonstrate these capabilities at this week’s RSA conference at Booth #4429 in the North Expo. For those not attending the event, sign up for early access to ReversingLabs secure.software at https://secure.software .

About ReversingLabs

ReversingLabs empowers modern software development and security operations center teams to protect their software releases and organizations from sophisticated software supply chain security attacks, malware, ransomware, and other threats.

The ReversingLabs Titanium Platform analyzes any file, binary, or object, including those that evade traditional security solutions. It’s a hybrid-cloud, privacy centric platform that unifies Dev and SOC teams with transparent and human readable threat analysis, arming developers, DevSecOps, SOC analysts, and threat hunters to confidently respond to software tampering and security incidents.

ReversingLabs data is used by more than 65 of the world’s most advanced security vendors and their tens of thousands of security professionals. ReversingLabs enterprise customers span all industries, leveraging integrations with popular DevSecOps and SOC platforms that enable teams to access the analysis they need to make quick security verdicts, eliminate threats, and release software with confidence.

About CDM InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine’s tenth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the Globe. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage, or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com

About the Judging

The judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company submitted materials on the website of each submission including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables. CDM has a flexible philosophy to find more innovative players with new and unique technologies, than the one with the most customers or money in the bank. CDM is always asking “What’s Next?” so we are looking for best of breed, next generation InfoSec solutions.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cybersecurity news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

