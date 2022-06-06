Valence Security Sweeps the Coveted Global InfoSec Awards with Wins in Three Categories

SAN FRANCISCO, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valence Security , a cybersecurity startup delivering the first security platform to bring zero trust principles to the SaaS Mesh, has been named a winner in three categories of the Global InfoSec Awards, presented by Cyber Defense Magazine. Valence is the recipient of the following awards: Hot Company SaaS/Cloud Security; Most Innovative Low-code/no-code Security, and Publisher's Choice InfoSec Startup of the Year.

“We founded Valence to help enterprises protect their business-critical SaaS applications from supply chain risks. SaaS-to-SaaS interconnectivity, third-party integrations and no/low-code automation are prime targets for attackers since they are often underlooked, over privileged and ungoverned,” said Yoni Shohet, CEO and co-founder of Valence. “We’ve witnessed significant market adoption of our platform over the past 12 months and we’re honored by the industries recognition of the importance of securing the SaaS mesh by being among such an impressive list of recipients of the most respected cybersecurity awards in the industry.”

“We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cyber crime. Valence Security is worthy of these coveted awards and consideration for deployment in your environment,” said Yan Ross, Editor of Cyber Defense Magazine.

Judges for the Global InfoSec Awards are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals. Three major features judges look for in the nominees are: understanding tomorrow’s threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach. CDM is always asking “What’s Next?” so we are looking for Next Generation InfoSec Solutions.

About Valence Security

Valence Security is a pioneer in enabling organizations to automatically protect their business-critical SaaS applications like Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, Slack, and Salesforce from supply chain attacks by enforcing zero trust controls to their SaaS mesh - the network of SaaS-to-SaaS interconnectivity, third-party integrations and no/low-code automation.

The Valence platform simplifies the process of continuous compliance by automating shadow integration discovery and risk assessment, continuous monitoring of integrations and privilege drift, and enforcement of least privilege access. The platform continuously engages with end users and business owners to encourage self-governance through regularly revoking unnecessary API integrations, unvetted apps, ungoverned no/low code workflows, and shadow OAuth third-party app tokens.



Valence Security is backed by YL Ventures and a group of renowned security executives with backgrounds from Google, Zscaler, Zendesk, Akamai, Goldman Sachs, Bank of America and Unity. For more information, visit www.valencesecurity.com .

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

