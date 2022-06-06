Sectigo Ushers in Rise of Identity-First Security at Leading Cybersecurity Events, RSA Conference 2022 and FIC 2022

ROSELAND, N.J., June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sectigo®, a global leader in digital certificates and automated Certificate Lifecycle Management (CLM), today announced it is sponsoring and speaking at two of the leading international cybersecurity events, RSA Conference (RSAC) 2022 in San Francisco, California, and The International Cybersecurity Forum (FIC) in Paris, France, this week. Sectigo executives will discuss the rise of identity-first security and why digital trust and identity management must be top priorities for every business to securely transact in remote and hybrid work environments.



RSAC, which takes place June 6 to 9, and FIC, June 7 to 9, feature the most influential thinkers in cybersecurity today, discussing current and future trends to empower organizations around the world to stand against cyber threats. Sectigo, a Gold Sponsor of RSAC (booth #S-1627) and a Bronze Partner of FIC (stand E22), will demo the most open, simple, cost-effective, and comprehensive CLM platform providing organizations with a single solution for all their human and machine security.

“Today’s cyber threats are increasingly sophisticated and implementing identity-first security frameworks to authenticate and validate all digital identities – both humans and the machines – is now table stakes for every organization. The consequences of not prioritizing digital trust are dire, especially as we forge ahead with hybrid-multicloud, decentralization, and Web3, and as quantum computing inches closer to reality,” said David Mahdi, Chief Strategy Officer and CISO Advisor at Sectigo and former Gartner analyst.

Mahdi continued: “Sectigo recognizes that CISOs, CIOs, and their teams struggle to deal with a widening security perimeter with millions of endpoints and managing the many siloed and incompatible security solutions in their IT tech stacks. That’s why we are innovating technologies that are open and interoperable, that aid CISOs and their teams with consolidation strategies. In addition, we’re developing cost-effective solutions with a host of IT environments, including digital certificate types, use cases, and origins. Ultimately, this allows CISOs and CIOs to consolidate their legacy and siloed digital certificate, lifecycle management, and PKI solutions into one offering. We are pleased to join the critical discussions occurring around cybersecurity at these premier industry events and look forward to connecting with attendees and strategic partners to help them strengthen their security postures and securely conduct business.”

Sectigo leadership will demo solutions at both events that solve new and emerging enterprise use cases for digital certificates, including:

CA Agnostic CLM – Manage public and private certificates from Sectigo with a modern approach to securing human and machine identities at scale from a central portal in the cloud.

– Manage public and private certificates from Sectigo with a modern approach to securing human and machine identities at scale from a central portal in the cloud. Passwordless Authentication – Using certificates as a basis to reduce and eliminate the use of passwords, Sectigo’s solution provides a user-friendly and defense-grade secure login for remote devices and employees, reducing the risk from password-stealing attacks.

– Using certificates as a basis to reduce and eliminate the use of passwords, Sectigo’s solution provides a user-friendly and defense-grade secure login for remote devices and employees, reducing the risk from password-stealing attacks. CLM for SSH (Secure Shell) Authentication – Manage SSH authentication in a new module within the Sectigo Certificate Manager platform to reduce the complexity of SSH certificate management for enterprises.

– Manage SSH authentication in a new module within the Sectigo Certificate Manager platform to reduce the complexity of SSH certificate management for enterprises. Advanced Automation – As certificate lifespans continue to shorten, enterprises must continually renew them. New automation capabilities can automatically provision, install, and renew certificates for all human and machine use cases.

Plus, Sectigo experts will look ahead to help IT leaders future-proof their businesses for managing identities in the new world of Web3 and the Metaverse, and for the advent of quantum computing, which will require the adoption of quantum-resistant cryptography. Sectigo Quantum Labs enables enterprises to create hybrid quantum-safe certificates.

“Quantum computing is a very real threat, and now is the time to start planning for fast, efficient, and error-free deployment to new cryptographic standards that are soon to be available,” said Tim Callan, Chief Compliance Officer, Sectigo. “Both government and private industry alike should be preparing today, or they risk being late.”

Sectigo is hosting two exclusive sessions at RSAC:

Digital Trust & Cybersecurity 2022: A Call for Openness & Interoperability: 9:40 a.m. PT, June 8, presented by Sectigo’s Mahdi: With the volume of digital identities growing exponentially, businesses need a modern approach to secure and manage their identities across complex IT infrastructures. To achieve this, security leaders must focus on digital trust with solutions and providers that offer open and interoperable technology that is compatible with the enterprise security stack. As a two-part presentation, Mahdi will highlight the need to focus on digital trust as a superset of cybersecurity, and call out the industry’s critical need for openness and interoperability.

9:40 a.m. PT, June 8, presented by Sectigo’s Mahdi: With the volume of digital identities growing exponentially, businesses need a modern approach to secure and manage their identities across complex IT infrastructures. To achieve this, security leaders must focus on digital trust with solutions and providers that offer open and interoperable technology that is compatible with the enterprise security stack. As a two-part presentation, Mahdi will highlight the need to focus on digital trust as a superset of cybersecurity, and call out the industry’s critical need for openness and interoperability. Is Your Passwordless Really Passwordless? How to Tell and Why It Matters: 10:50 a.m. PT, June 9, presented by Sectigo’s Callan: With the rising interest in passwordless authentication, confusion still exists about which technology approaches are – or are not – passwordless. True passwordless offers benefits beyond an improved user experience, including a more secure approach to access and rights. Callan will discuss the difference between true passwordless authentication and platforms that appear passwordless but actually are not.

Sectigo also won two Global InfoSec Awards 2022 from Cyber Defense Magazine, announced today at RSA: “Editor’s Choice Security Company of the Year” and “Cutting Edge in Enterprise Security.”

“Sectigo embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

Visit www.sectigo.com/rsac22 to schedule a meeting at RSAC.

