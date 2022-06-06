ESA Management LLC Announces Operations Leadership Promotions

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESA Management LLC (“ESA”), the nation’s leading extended stay hotel management company, has announced promotions within the company’s leadership team. The new appointments of six existing operational leaders reflect their exemplary performance and key roles as ESA Management continues to grow and evolve its management of Extended Stay America branded hotels.



“We are proud to promote these valued operational leaders, each of whom has been instrumental in spearheading our industry-leading performance and success,” said Greg Juceam, President and Chief Executive Officer of ESA Management LLC. “ESA strives to grow talent from within and these appointments recognize the high-performance and contributions of key team members toward further evolving the organization and delivering genuine care and value to our guests.”

Robert Hubbard, Vice President of Operations, has been promoted to Group Vice President, Operations. With 40 years of hospitality leadership experience, he has held vice president positions within operations and revenue with organizations including Red Roof Inn and WoodSpring Suites. In this new role, Hubbard will oversee the day-to-day operations of managed properties as well as the Operational Excellence team. The Managed Operations Division has been reorganized into three, geographically centered groups: East, Central and West—to support increased market demand. Each division will be overseen by a Divisional Vice President of Operations, a new role at ESA, with all Regional Operations Vice Presidents and Directors reporting into these individuals.

Under the new leadership structure, the following appointments have been made:

Danny Meaux will serve as Division Vice President, Operations-East. With 35 years of operational leadership experience, Meaux joined Extended Stay America in 2020 following vice president of operations positions at Red Roof and WoodSpring Suites.

Adrian Vasile has been named Divisional Vice President, Operations-Central. Vasile has been a valued operational leader at Extended Stay America for nearly two decades.

Beran Samba has been promoted to Divisional Vice President, Operations-West. Samba joined Extended Stay America in June 2020, having previously served as Senior Vice President of Operations for LaQuinta and Regional Vice President of Operations for G6 Hospitality.



Additionally, Haley Coleman has been promoted to Director of Operations Excellence from her previous position as Senior Manager. Coleman’s tenure at Extended Stay America spans 17 years. She joined the company as a Housekeeper, before taking on roles including Maintenance Engineer, Assistant General Manager, General Manager, Task Force Manager and District Manager.

Jackelin Thompson-White has been promoted to Director of Corporate Housekeeping, a new position within the Operations Excellence team. She previously served as Regional District Manager and Task Force Manager.

About ESA Management LLC

ESA Management LLC is the leading extended stay hotel management company in the U.S. with more than 7000 associates providing genuine care at more than 555 Extended Stay America branded hotels in 40 states. To begin a career, view open positions, click here.

About Extended Stay America Brand

Extended Stay America is the leading mid-priced extended stay hotel brand in the U.S. with more than 650 hotels. Its extended stay brand family includes Extended Stay America Suites and Extended Stay America Premier Suites. All locations are ready to welcome guests with genuine care and value. For more information on Extended Stay America, visit www.esa.com.

