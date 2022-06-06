ConnectWise Named Winner of the Coveted Global InfoSec Awards during RSA Conference 2022

SAN FRANCISCO, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectWise, the world’s leading software company dedicated to the success of IT solution providers, today announced it has won the following awards from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine:

"Next Gen Cybersecurity Content"

''Best Solution Cybersecurity Education - For Small Businesses (SMBs)''

''Editor's Choice Cybersecurity Training Videos''

''Most Comprehensive Go-to-market Agency for Cyber security Startups''

''Most Comprehensive Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service Provider''

''Most Comprehensive Security Information Event Management (SIEM)''

"Most Comprehensive Security Team of the Year"



“Being recognized by Cyber Defense Magazine is a great honor. The ways ConnectWise products, content, and leaders were called out as deserving of Global InfoSec Awards should bring pride to the entire ConnectWise ecosystem,” said Patrick Beggs, chief information security officer, ConnectWise. “Receiving this award during the RSA Conference, and right ahead of our own IT Nation Secure conference, feels fitting. We’re committed to staying ahead of cybersecurity trends and working with our MSP partners and their SMBs customers to understand and meet their needs is our top priority.”

“ConnectWise embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.



About ConnectWise

ConnectWise is the world's leading software company dedicated to the success of IT solution providers through our unmatched software, services, community. ConnectWise’s innovative, integrated, and security-centric platform – Asio™ - provides unmatched flexibility, automation, and scale that fuels profitable, long-term growth for our Partners. ConnectWise equips TSPs with cybersecurity solutions, unified monitoring and management solutions, and business automation solutions—all while providing industry-leading operational maturity offerings to accelerate business transformation. For more information, visit ConnectWise.com .

About CDM InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine’s tenth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the Globe. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage, or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com

About the Judging

The judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company submitted materials on the website of each submission including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables. CDM has a flexible philosophy to find more innovative players with new and unique technologies, than the one with the most customers or money in the bank. CDM is always asking “What’s Next?” so we are looking for best of breed, next generation InfoSec solutions.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.



