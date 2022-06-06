VIDEO KING AND PARLAY GAMES INC. RECEIVE GLI CERTIFICATION FOR BINGO TREASURES

OMAHA, Neb., June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VKGS LLC, "Video King", and Parlay Games Inc. announced the certification by Gaming Laboratories International ("GLI") of their national, tribally linked, flagship Class II bingo product: Bingo TreasuresTM (patent pending). With the completion of GLI'S certification and filing of a patent application with the USPTO, Video King has commenced licensing this suite of Class II linked iGaming products to Tribal customers throughout the United States. The partners previously announced their collaboration to create a new, tribally linked Class II bingo game with multi-million dollar weekly prize jackpots. Both companies have now combined their efforts and synergistic intellectual property assets into a new joint venture.

"With the GLI approval in hand, we will now be working quickly to finalize license agreements and installation dates with Tribes who will be first movers with us and who will launch Bingo TreasuresTM at any facility (not just gaming facilities) on their Tribal lands," said Rusty Morin, Chief Financial Officer of Video King. "The combination of the game's Class II Bingo software certification and patent-pending methodologies enable us to create a multi-billion dollar, national game, which will only be offered by US Sovereign Nation Indian Tribes, for play from their tribal lands."

"By linking Tribes together throughout the U.S., as Tribal partnerships accelerate, the Weekly MillionsTM game jackpots, which will start at $2M, can potentially top $100M based on the game odds. In addition, Bingo TreasuresTM innovative two-part style of play gives players multiple chances to win with each purchase. Players are not only playing for free bingo cards and attractive cash prizes in the PlayNowTM portion of the Game, but also are playing for potential life-changing jackpots, cars and other substantial prizes, which will be guaranteed every week. We anticipate that player and Tribal participation are sure to grow as players become aware of Bingo TreasuresTM and additional Tribes understand the Game's ability to bring in players more frequently, create add-on purchases, as well as attracting new players," continued Morin.

The partners are excited to empower Tribes with the ability to offer bingo cards for purchase from any facilities that have point-of-sale systems located on tribal lands, including gas stations, convenience stores, restaurants, golf courses, bars, smoke shops, and casinos. The configurable settings in the game system will also allow the Tribes to decide on the amounts and the type of facilities where winning bingo cards can be redeemed, which allows for controls and the ability to drive foot traffic to particular destinations.

For more information about Bingo Treasures, contact the following:

VIDEO KING (www.videokingnetwork.com), Omaha, NE, is a pioneer in the portable, electronic land-based bingo sector, supplying products to Charitable, Commercial, Tribal & Military bingo halls worldwide.

Contact:

Tim Stuart, CEO: tstuart@vkge.com; (402) 951-2970, ext. 7777

Rusty Morin, CFO: rmorin@vkge.com (402) 951-2970, ext. 6843

Phil Sherwood, Director of Sales: psherwood@vkge.com; (512) 750-5373

PARLAY GAMES INC. (www.parlaygames.com), Burlington, Ontario, was the first company in the world to commercialize online Bingo software. Parlay is an industry-leading developer of innovative soft gaming products and systems targeting regulated iGaming markets on four continents, along with Tribal customers and social gaming verticals.

Contact:

Bob Williams, CEO: bwilliams@parlaygames.com; (356)77188464

Scott White, Co-Founder and Executive Chair: swhite@parlaygames.com; (416) 704-6611

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment