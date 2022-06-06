JumpCloud Wins SMB Cybersecurity Award at RSA Conference 2022

LOUISVILLE, Colo., June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JumpCloud today announced that its open directory platform won the Global InfoSec Award for Editor's Choice in SMB Cybersecurity. Presented by Cyber Defense Magazine, the 2022 Global InfoSec Awards honored global innovators in the information security space who have unique and compelling technologies. The JumpCloud Directory Platform stood out among a pool of other InfoSec solutions submitted by candidates ranging in size from startups to public companies. The judges — CISSP, FMDHS, CEH certified security professionals — cast their votes after independent reviews of the JumpCloud website and materials.

“JumpCloud addresses the security challenges small to midsize-enterprise (SME) IT admins face: trying to deliver enterprise level security without enterprise sized teams or budgets,” said Cate Lochead, chief marketing officer, JumpCloud. “Our open directory platform gives admins a single tool to unify device and identity management, SSO, MFA, patch management, and other critical security features. The panel of security experts that made up the InfoSec judges recognize challenges facing small, resource constrained IT teams and confirmed through this award that JumpCloud is a terrific tool to help them succeed.”

JumpCloud gives IT teams an open directory platform for secure, frictionless access from any device to any IT resource, anywhere. The company’s platform is already deployed in over 180,000 worldwide organizations, including 1,800 partners. JumpCloud’s commitment to ease of use for both IT administrators and the employees they manage has resulted in rapid product growth, rapid hiring expansion, and rapid customer adoption.

“We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cybercrime. JumpCloud is absolutely worthy of this coveted award and consideration for deployment in your environment,” said Yan Ross, Editor of Cyber Defense Magazine.

About JumpCloud

The JumpCloud Open Directory Platform helps IT teams Make (Remote) Work Happen® by centralizing management of user identities and devices, enabling small and medium-sized enterprises to adopt Zero Trust security models. JumpCloud® has a global user base of more than 180,000 organizations, with more than 5,000 paying customers including Cars.com, GoFundMe, Grab, ClassPass, Uplight, Beyond Finance, and Foursquare. JumpCloud has raised over $400M from world-class investors including Sapphire Ventures, General Atlantic, Sands Capital, Atlassian, and CrowdStrike.

About CDM InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine’s tenth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the Globe. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage, or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com

About the Judging

The judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company submitted materials on the website of each submission including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables. CDM has a flexible philosophy to find more innovative players with new and unique technologies, than the one with the most customers or money in the bank. CDM is always asking “What’s Next?” so we are looking for best of breed, next generation InfoSec solutions.

About Cyber Defense Magazine