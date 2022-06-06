Bishop Fox Wins Three Coveted Global InfoSec Awards from Cyber Defense Magazine

SAN FRANCISCO, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bishop Fox, the leading authority in offensive security, was named the winner of three Global InfoSec Awards from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine. This year marks the 10th anniversary of the prestigious awards, which were presented today at RSA Conference 2022.



Bishop Fox won awards in three categories including Hot Company in Attack Surface Management, Most Comprehensive DevSecOps Solution, and Most Comprehensive Penetration Testing Solution.

Award entries were judged on three major features: understanding tomorrow’s threats in today’s environment, cost effectiveness, and innovation that can proactively mitigate risk.

Recognized as the ‘Hot Company in Attack Surface Management,’ Bishop Fox’s Cosmos platform is on a winning streak. Launched in 2020, Cosmos was named Best Emerging Technology in the 2021 SC Media Awards and recently won a 2022 Stevie Award for product innovation and a 2022 Cyber Security Global Excellence Award. The platform has also been recognized by industry analysts as a leader in Attack Surface Management. In March, GigaOm designated Cosmos as the only leader in the Maturity/Platform Play quadrant of its Radar Report for Attack Surface Management (ASM). Cosmos proactively defends dynamic attack surfaces by combining advanced technology, automation, and expert-driven testing.

In the ‘Most Comprehensive DevSecOps’ category, Bishop Fox was recognized for its extensive portfolio of DevSecOps solutions ranging from secure application design and deep source code review to application penetration testing. Together, these solutions help customers build safer apps, ensure compliance, and refine their DevSecOps strategy and processes.

Bishop Fox was also honored in the ‘Most Comprehensive Penetration Testing’ category, recognizing the company’s deep experience in offensive security and its reputation for consistently delivering the highest quality solutions in the industry. Bishop Fox helps organizations proactively identify and close security gaps and measure how security controls stand up to modern attack scenarios, including complex attack chains. Avoiding a one-size-fits-all approach, the company provides customized reporting that is tailored to each customer’s unique environment and needs, including business impact analyses that help prioritize remediation activities.

“Bishop Fox is honored to be recognized by Cyber Defense Magazine for our innovation in continuous offensive security and our industry-leading attack surface management, penetration testing, and DevSecOps offerings,” said Bishop Fox Chief Operating Officer Bill Carroll. “Our goal every day is to deliver meaningful outcomes for our customers that empower them to improve their security posture. We are thrilled to have these efforts acknowledged with three Global InfoSec Awards.”

More information about the Global InfoSec Awards and the list of 2022 winners are available at http://www.cyberdefenseawards.com.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

About Bishop Fox

Bishop Fox is the leading authority in offensive security, providing solutions ranging from continuous penetration testing, red teaming, and attack surface management to product, cloud, and application security assessments. We’ve worked with more than 25% of the Fortune 100, half of the Fortune 10, eight of the top 10 global technology companies, and all of the top global media companies to improve their security. Our Cosmos platform was named Best Emerging Technology in the 2021 SC Media Awards and our offerings are consistently ranked as “world class” in customer experience surveys. We're an active participant in the security community and have published more than 16 open-source tools and 50 security advisories in the last five years. Learn more at bishopfox.com or follow us on Twitter.

Media Contact:

Kayla Armstrong

CHEN PR for Bishop Fox

karmstrong@chenpr.com

781.672.3148