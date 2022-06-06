Technological Advances in Roofing Protect Customer's Investments

Portage, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Portage, Michigan -

Southwest Michigan: Nationwide roofing franchise Mighty Dog Roofing has announced its plan to roll out several new technological advances designed to better serve local clients.

While the company has been known to use innovative technology for standard home inspections, the addition of several new features, including a free roofing visualizer and a customer data vault elevates the company to a new level of customer service.

Many roofing companies subscribe to the idea that dealing with insurance and claims is a customer's problem to handle on their own, preferring to only take part in the physical process of repairing or replacing a roof. Mighty Dog Roofing of Southwest Michigan has discovered that the key to success is helping clients care for their homes in the long term so they can provide all the necessary information that adjusters need when it’s time to file a claim.

The Mighty Dog Customer Vault is one example of this commitment to customer service. When the office receives a new client, they open a file to maintain a meticulous account of client records, including reports, pictures, a list of products used, warranties, communication, and even maintenance records. This way, when an insurance company tries to deny a claim because of a lack of service, the customer vault can come to the rescue with written proof of routine maintenance and inspections. This also helps customers who need to know if they are protected under warranty.

The Customer Vault isn't the only update the company has seen in recent years, however. Drones have completely replaced outdated and dangerous roofing inspections, saving both workers and customers time and money.

The company asserts that drones are a fantastic tool for inspections, maintenance, repairs, land development & surveying, and other tasks that would otherwise be difficult or impossible. Drones can offer quicker, safer, and more cost-effective services by simplifying the process considerably.

Inspections with drones will allow the contractors to get a closer look at roofs in order to detect damage and possible issues, with most of the work being done off-site. This technology is especially beneficial for large or multi-level commercial properties where it would be difficult and dangerous to inspect each building manually. With the goal of saving customers time and money, Mighty Dog Roofing is one of the first companies in the region to provide this service.

Combining this revolutionary advancement in roof inspection with the free roofing visualizer offered on the website, Mighty Dog Roofing is quickly becoming a one-stop-shop for all roofing needs in Southwest Michigan.

The roofing visualizer is an online tool that allows users to see what their home or business would look like with a new roof. Customers can choose from a gallery or upload their own photos, select the style of their building, and then choose from a variety of colors and materials to find the perfect roof for their home.

The local presence of this Southwest Michigan roofing company ensures that skilled roof installation, repair, and house improvement services are accessible to meet the increasing demands of a competitive housing market at an affordable price.

For over 25 years, the crew at Mighty Dog has trained and certified roof repair and replacement specialists, siding installation experts, windows experts, and other residential and commercial construction professionals.

The team at Mighty Dog Roofing is proud to be at the forefront of the latest technological advances in roofing and looks forward to helping customers protect their investments for years to come.

For more information about Mighty Dog Roofing and their new drone services, customers may visit their website at www.mightyroofing.com /southwest-michigan or call (269) 216-9199.

