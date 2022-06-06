Idaho Milk Products Announces Commitment to Continuous Improvement in Sustainability Efforts

Jerome, ID, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Idaho Milk Products continues to solidify its position as a leader in the dairy proteins industry with the appointment of Jeremy Pike to the role of Sustainability Platform Leader. A commitment to sustainability was built into the enterprise when the company first opened its doors in 2009. The entire operation was designed to promote sustainable practices and now the creation of a sustainability leader position and the promotion from within generates the impetus for continuous improvement in this critical aspect of operations.

Jeremy will be responsible for coordinating and facilitating the development of processes and metrics within the core areas of Environmental Stewardship, Animal Care, Food Safety, Sustainable Nutrition and People & Community. The position leads a cross-functional team that will evaluate and drive improvements and reporting in all five of these key areas of sustainability.

Before joining Idaho Milk Products in 2021, he worked as a Fisheries Biologist for the Nez Perce Tribe at Dworshak National Fish Hatchery in Orofino, ID. Jeremy earned his M.S. in Environmental Science and Biology from the State University of New York, and a B.S. in Biological Sciences from the University at Buffalo.

“Jeremy’s previous position as the Effluent and Emissions Supervisor has made a very positive contribution to the improvements in our wastewater operations,” said Daragh Maccabee, CEO of Idaho Milk Products. “Sustainability is at the very heart of our business and the purpose of our existence as an organization. I am confident in his expertise and commitment to this new role and the fulfillment of its objectives will allow us to better understand where we currently stand and set us on a more systematic path to ongoing improvement.”

“I am overjoyed for the opportunity to lead Idaho Milk Products toward a more sustainable future,” commented Jeremy Pike. “My promotion to this new position will set us on a path of continuous improvement through the development of procedures and transparent reporting of key sustainability metrics. We recently adopted the U.S. Dairy Stewardship Commitment and proudly stand by our purpose – Bringing Value to Milk for Generations.”

Idaho Milk Products proudly supports personal, professional, educational, technical and above all, leadership development to help employees realize their potential and be part of a world-class team.

About Idaho Milk Products

Idaho Milk Products is a privately held, vertically integrated international milk processing leader, supplying Milk Protein Concentrate (MPC), Milk Permeate, and Cream derivatives to customers around the globe. Owned by local Idaho dairy farmers, Idaho Milk Products has a dedicated consistent milk supply and delivers reliable, quality dairy ingredients. For more information, visit idahomilkproducts.com.

