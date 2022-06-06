Jewish Life Television’s Global Travel Series Air Land & Sea To Premiere The Jewish History of Magnificent Malta

New York, New York, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Malta, an archipelago located in the sunny Mediterranean, has been one of the best kept secrets for a Jewish Heritage Experience. Exploring a Jewish presence that dates back to the Roman Period, the Malta Tourism Authority and Jewish Life Television (JLTV) proudly announce the premiere of The Jewish History of Magnificent Malta, as part of JLTV’s award-winning global travel series Air Land & Sea.

Hosted by Brad Pomerance, this two-hour program will premiere on JLTV on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at 9:00 PM ET/PT. This episode takes the audience on a remarkable journey, uncovering the history of Maltese Jewry, believed to be one of the oldest Jewish communities in the entire world.

“Who knew that the Maltese islands in the middle of the Mediterranean would be so full of Jewish history?” said Brad Pomerance, JLTV’s Air Land & Sea Host. He also noted, “we were completely blown away to actually see evidence of Jewish life in Malta dating back to the early centuries of the 1st millennia and so much more. And it was abundantly clear that the Maltese are so proud to showcase and promote this Jewish Heritage as part of Malta’s 7,000 years of history.”

Michelle Buttigieg, Malta Tourism Authority Representative North America, added that “Malta is very proud to introduce this Jewish Heritage Malta experience in such depth through the lens of JLTV to its large North American audience. For the US & Canada, Malta is still an undiscovered gem, and even more so, its Jewish Heritage.” Buttigieg further noted, “what is also good to keep in mind for the Jewish Travelers, there are now direct flights (2 ½ hours) from Tel Aviv/Malta, so they can now combine their visit to Israel with a trip to Malta.”

In this first two-hour episode, which will be available to watch live on JLTV (www.jltv.tv/channels for channel position) or www.jltv.tv/watch, Host Brad Pomerance and his intrepid crew explore and uncover some jaw-dropping historical proof of Jewish presence dating back to the turn of the Common Era:

St. Paul’s Grotto, where Saint Paul was imprisoned in 60 A.D. prior to his execution in Rome.

St. Paul’s Catacombs, which offers indisputable evidence of Jewish burials in Malta in the earliest centuries of the Common Era.

The Island of Comino, where the Pope exiled Rabbi Abraham Abulafia in the 13th century.

The Medieval City of Mdina, which saw a Jewish community approaching 1/3 of the total population in the 1400s.

Malta’s Cathedral Archives, which maintains actual historical documents relating to Jews impacted by Malta’s Roman Inquisition.

Malta’s National Library, which keeps bona fide historical records relating to Jewish enslavement in Malta.

Malta’s Inquisitor’s Palace, which houses an actual Inquisition Tribunal, Inquisition Torture Chamber, and Inquisition Prison Cells.

The Jewish Sallyport, where Jewish slaves entered after their capture on the High Seas.

Malta’s Jewish Cemeteries, including Kalkara Cemetery (1784-1830), Ta’Braxia Cemetery (1830-1880) and currently operational Marsa Cemetery.

This first episode is the first of four Air Land & Sea episodes featuring Malta. Later in 2022, JLTV will present:

The History of Magnificent Malta: Meander around Magnificent Malta and uncover the deep, rich history of these mighty islands in the middle of the Mediterranean Sea.

Malta’s Modern Jewish Community: Meet Members of Malta’s Modern Jewish Community, who are keeping Judaism alive on these majestic islands in the Mediterranean Sea.

Malta’s Movers & Shakers: Meet three of Malta’s finest, who have made it their lives’ mission to transform Malta into a must-see destination for tourists around the world.

Link to trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nsvm3YdSijQ

-ENDS-

About Malta

The sunny islands of Malta, in the middle of the Mediterranean Sea, are home to a most remarkable concentration of intact built heritage, including the highest density of UNESCO World Heritage Sites in any nation-state anywhere. Valletta built by the proud Knights of St. John is one of the UNESCO sights and the European Capital of Culture for 2018. Malta's patrimony in stone ranges from the oldest free-standing stone architecture in the world, to one of the British Empire's most formidable defensive systems, and includes a rich mix of domestic, religious, and military architecture from the ancient, medieval, and early modern periods. With superbly sunny weather, attractive beaches, a thriving nightlife, and 7,000 years of intriguing history, there is a great deal to see and do. For more information on Malta, visit www.visitmalta.com. For more information, visit https://www.visitmalta.com/en/home, @visitmalta on Twitter, @VisitMalta on Facebook, and @visitmalta on Instagram.

About Jewish Life Television

Jewish Life Television is North America’s premier 24-7 Jewish-themed television network, available in over 45 million homes through Bell, Comcast, Cox, DirecTV, Spectrum, and other providers. For more information, please contact Brad Pomerance, (310) 266-4437, brad@jltv.tv. @JewishLifeTV, @BradPomerance, www.jltv.tv.

About Air Land & Sea

From all four corners of the Globe, the intrepid team of travelers on the award-winning television series Air Land & Sea uncovers the triumphs and tribulations of the Jewish people both past and present, while at the same time offering the audience a deep dive into what makes the respective destination a must-see for all world travelers.

Attachments