Behavioral Health Market to Cross Valuation of US$ 262 Bn by 2031; Growing Need for Treating Substance Abuse Disorders Underpins Abundant Avenues: TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global market study on behavioral health market is witnessing steady creation of lucrative opportunities on the back of demand for services for mental health disorders particular for depression. The scope has stridently expanded from increasing acceptance of behavioral health for substance use disorders such as alcohol use disorders and post-traumatic stress disorder (PSTD). A study by TMR projects the behavioral health market to move past the worth of US$ 262 Bn by 2031.



Behavioral health market statistics indicate telepsychiatry practices brimming with opportunities. Furthermore, growing awareness of these practices in community healthcare settings is increasingly broadening the behavioral health market outlook. The authors of the study observed that mental health service providers are geared toward grabbing profitable avenues through community-based psychiatric care.

A recent behavioral health market revenue analysis underscores the increasing trend of use of mental health software in telemedicine. This has significantly favored better outcomes of behavior health services notably across outpatient clinics, emergency centers, and large medical centers. In effect, their demand has been growing to meet the need of persons serving the military, and their family members.

Key Findings of Behavioral Health Study

Improved Outcomes and Increased Access to Patient Care Fillips Popularity of Telepsychiatry Services: The authors of the TMR study observed that telepsychiatry services are gaining significant adoption, thereby offering incredible revenues to mental health service providers. The popularity of these in the behavioral health market stem from the cost-effectiveness, remarkable patient confidentiality and privacy, and quality of care. The demand for telepsychiatry services has increased notably for post-traumatic stress disorder. A well-evolved telehealth practices will enrich the value chain of companies offering telepsychiatry services in the behavioral health market.





Behavioral Health Study: Key Drivers

Stakeholders in the healthcare industry are stressing on integrating behavioral health with primary care to advance quality health care. In several countries, the focus has led companies integrate care delivery networks for meeting the client’s demand in the behavioral health market, thus expanding its outlook.

Rise in incidence of mental health disorders over the past few years especially among adults stands as a key underpinning for evolution of the behavioral health market

Behavioral Health Study: Regional Growth Dynamics

Europe held a leading share of the global behavioral health market in 2020. The growth of the regional market is catalyzed by presence of key players geared toward addressing the prevalence of a number of behavioral health disorders.

Opportunities in the North America behavioral health market are projected to advance at promising pace during the forecast period of 2022 – 2031. The adoption of behavioral health treatments has grown substantially for the elderly population.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be a potentially lucrative market for behavioral health services. Rise in incidence substance use disorder cases over the decades have reinforced the growth of the Asia pacific behavioral health market.





Behavioral Health Study: Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the behavioral health market are:

Promises Behavioral Health

Universal Health Services, Inc.

Pyramid Healthcare

North Range Behavioral Health

CareTech Holdings plc.

Behavioral Health Network, Inc.

Ascension Seton

Acadia Healthcare

Behavioral Health Study Segmentation

Disorder Type



Depression

Anxiety Schizophrenia Bipolar Disorder Alcohol Use Disorders Substance Use Disorders Eating Disorders Post-traumatic Stress Disorder (PSTD) Others

Service Type

Inpatient Hospital Treatment Services

Outpatient Counselling

Emergency Mental Health Services

Home-based Treatment Services

Others



Regions Covered

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



