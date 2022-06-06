Associa Hill Country Offers Free Reserve Study Webinar For Managed Community Board Members

AUSTIN, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Hill Country (ACH), a leading provider of community management services throughout the Austin, San Antonio, Edinburg, New Braunfels, and Round Rock areas, will host a free virtual reserve studies seminar for managed community and homeowners association (HOA) board members on Thursday, June 9 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. CT. Mike McDevitt of Building Reserves will discuss the benefits of reserve studies to help new and experienced board members more effectively interpret and relay pertinent information to association residents.

The webinar, which is open to both current and prospective clients, will cover a wide range of topics, including planning for the repair expenses, forecasting the useful life of association assets, reading reports that can assist in developing preventive maintenance plans, and how to communicate pertinent reserve information to residents. The session will conclude with an open forum Question and Answer session. To register for this free training session, please RSVP to Christiana.ennis@associa.us or Seberino.Regalado@associa.us.

“Although reserve funds and studies are essential to effective managed community operations, many associations remain underfunded,” said Alex Rix, Associa Hill Country branch president. “By helping address these deficiencies, we are maximizing the livability of the communities we serve.”

