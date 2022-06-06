Meet the Real Superheroes at Orthopaedic Institute for Children “STAND for KIDS” Gala

~Patients And Doctors Celebrated in Emotion-Packed Performance~

JULIE BOWEN, GARY COLE, JON HUERTAS plus more…

CHRISTOPHER GORHAM, “THE LINCOLN LAWYER,” emcee

Jonnie Davis, President of ABC Signature Studios, receives the Champion for Children Award

WHAT:

LOS ANGELES, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orthopaedic Institute for Children (OIC) presents its annual gala, STAND for KIDS, Saturday, June 11, 2022, from 7:00 pm to 11:00 pm on the backlot at Paramount Studios. The Red Carpet starts at 6pm . Surprises at every corner when guests find themselves immersed in action comic book scenes complete with action figures greeting them.

WHO: OIC PATIENTS ; A Night of Heroic Proportions

The “real” heroes of the event are the SUPERHERO OIC KIDS, who have congenital orthopaedic conditions. They will be saluted for their bravery and determination with a performance from the Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles. Two OIC patients, who are now Disney stars, Scarlett Ferguson, and Jennifer Kumiyama, will sing with the Chorus. OIC’s 10-year-old patient, Efrain, who can now walk on his own after major reconstruction of his leg, See OIC in the LA Times, will be honored. Ezra Frech, a former OIC patient, now award-winning Paralympian, motivational speaker, and disability rights advocate, will be honored with OIC’s Trailblazer Award.

Christopher Gorham, long-time OIC supporter, now co-starring in “The Lincoln Lawyer,” will emcee the evening’s emotion packed program. Jonnie Davis, President of ABC Signature Studios, will receive the Champion for Children Award, along with the Disney team for being heroes of OIC and children everywhere.

CELEBRITIES : Caitlin Bassett (Quantum Leap 2022), Amanda Bearse (Married with Children), Julie Bowen (Modern Family), Vinny Chhibber (Big Sky), Gary Cole (NCIS), Christopher Gorham (Lincoln Lawyer), Jon Huertas (This is US), Carly Hughes (American Housewife,) Julie McNiven (Mad Men) Deborah Pratt (Quantum Leap), Virginia Williams (Fuller House), Dallas Young (Cobra Kai), along with major producers, writers, and directors will walk the Red Carpet.



ABOUT ORTHOPAEDIC INSTITUTE FOR CHILDREN (OIC) www.ortho-institute.org OIC is one of the most distinguished pediatric orthopaedic organizations in the world. Based in Los Angeles and in alliance with UCLA Health, OIC makes unparalleled contributions to patient care and scientific discovery.

PRESS ATTENDANCE :

Please RSVP to eldoranpr@gmail.com. Parking directions will be given upon confirmation from Elaine Doran, Gala Media Coordinator . Press is required to show valid photo ID at the Gate for entrance.



Paramount Studios, located at 5515 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038.

COVID GUIDELINES : Proof of vaccination - two shots, or negative test taken within 72 hours



PRESS CONTACT and INTERVIEWS : Elaine Doran | 818.399.8579 | eldoranpr@gmail.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0acf2a54-dc9a-4d64-abe0-345227a092db

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ed88b829-5184-4cce-912c-6b2d83adab1f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/647f959d-2cb4-42fb-a3fd-db59acfda116