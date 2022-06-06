110 NFM Lending Loan Originators named Top 1% by Mortgage Executive Magazine for 2021

Linthicum, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NFM Lending and its Family of Lenders are proud to announce 110 of its loan originators have been ranked as the “Top 1% Mortgage Originators in America 2021” by Mortgage Executive Magazine.

Each year, Mortgage Executive Magazine compiles a list of the nation’s Top Mortgage Originators. This list recognizes and celebrates leading mortgage professionals on their service, hard work, and overall dedication to servicing their clients. A minimum of $30 million in personal production in 2021 is required to be eligible for the honor.

“Congratulations to our Top 1% originators,” said NFM Lending Founder and CEO, David Silverman. “These individuals have really separated themselves from the pack by building meaningful and long-lasting relationships along with providing an excellent customer experience that keeps our business partners coming back again and again.”

In addition to this remarkable accolade, three NFM Loan Originators were included in the magazine’s Top 200 Mortgage Originators in America list: Oleg Tkach (Lynwood, WA) at #45, Jane Floyd (Tampa, FL) at #92, and Jessica Uphoff (Westminster, CO) at #114.

Congratulations to all of our Loan Originators:

NFM Lending

David Arocho, Mauricio Becerra, Andrew Beigel, Ryan Bundy, Benjamin Burkett, Brian Burnham, Eric Carlson, Anthony Cellini, Michael Colagrossi, Austin Combs, Jerry Cook, Jeff Corsiatto, Gregory Cowart, Mario Cua, Roger Dennis, Rich Dillman, Jane Floyd, Jason Fox, Ryan George, Aubrie Gile, Ronald Gosewisch, Dana Gounaris, Christopher Grizzell, Bryan Harrison, Erin Johnson, Craig Kam, Thurman Killen, Tina Konidaris, Mary Levinson, William Lex, Sean Maloney, Nicholas Mautino, Jason McLaughlin, Stacey Melton, Jeff Miltenberger, Brian Murphy, Todd Novosel, Aaron Page, Gustavo Pared, Brandon Pavlovic, Chuck Payne, Danielle Pela, Brian Pintar, Jim Podratsky, Jeremy Poling, Rhoda Rahn, Bryan Raiford, Danell Riggs, Mitch Rogers, JoAnn Rooney, Kevin Rudrud, Daniel Sa, Shanon Schinkel, Bryson Schoenecke, James Serrano, Justus Sharp, Shane Staples, Rob Stettler, Blane Stewart, Ashley Swenson, Oleg Tkach, Jessica Uphoff, Raquel Wilson, Tammy Wittren, Kenneth Ynes

Main Street Home Loans

Darran Anthony, Neil Bourdelaise, David Campagnone, Clay Carroll, Hillary Cochin, Brian Coleman, Jeff Douglas, Karen Dulmage, Derek Evans, Michael Farrell, Ramon Feliz, Carolyn Flitcroft, Matthew Goudeaux, Rita Hairston, Nathan Hartseil, Christopher Jordan, David Licciardi, Amy Lott, Brian McDermott, Colleen McQuillen, Jolene Moore, Kelcey Morange, Paul Nagel, Robert O'Connell, Peter O'Donnell, Michael Plummer, Michelle Powstanski, Michelle Proia, Timothy Reinhart, Salvatore Savastano, John Savastano, Derek Schwarz, Ana Tolentino, David Travers, Patricia Vargas, Travis Vollmerhausen

Freedmont Mortgage Group

John Acton, Scott Bienstock, Craig Kessler, Kevin Murphy

BluPrint Home Loans

Nick Bronsozian, Irvin Lopez, Darwin Padolina, Hans Stone



NFM Lending is proud of these Loan Originators’ achievements and wishes them continued success.

About NFM Lending

NFM Lending is a mortgage lending company currently licensed in 48 states and the District of Columbia. The company was founded in Baltimore, Maryland in 1998. NFM Lending and its family of companies includes Main Street Home Loans, BluPrint Home Loans, Freedmont Mortgage Group, and Elevate Home Loans. They attribute their success in the mortgage industry to their steadfast commitment to customers and the community. For more information about NFM Lending, visit www.nfmlending.com, like our Facebook page, or follow us on Instagram.

