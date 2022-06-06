‘What Is Truth’ Asks President of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS)

TUCSON, Ariz., June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the controversy over the now-paused Disinformation Governance Board, Jenny Powell, M.D., president of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS), discusses the age-old question, “What is Truth?” in the summer issue of the Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons.

Dr. Powell points out that the Ministry of Truth in Orwell’s 1984 was a department of the ruling authority. In Nazi Germany, Joseph Goebbels’s Ministry of Public Enlightenment and Propaganda controlled a certain narrative in all forms of media, arts, and education. “It was necessary to create an entire culture that promoted the Nazi party and its narratives,” she writes.

In 1948, the Smith-Mundt Act (Public Law 402) limited how the U.S. government could engage international audiences and diplomacy. But the Smith-Mundt Modernization Act of 2012 “created a giant loophole for the federal government to propagate its narrative,” Dr. Powell writes. She explains that it not only legitimizes manipulation of mainstream media, but allows Congress to fund it with taxpayer dollars.

Today, the current narrative replaces truth, with the help of “fact-checkers” whose job is the same as Winston Smith’s in 1984, she states. “People have no idea what to believe.”

Dr. Powell calls on independent physicians to guide their patients through the confusion, where “information is ‘misinformation’ or ‘disinformation.’”

“In this brave new world, war is peace, freedom is slavery, Fauci is Science, and ignorance, we see, is rampant.”

The Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons is published by the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS), a national organization representing physicians in all specialties since 1943.