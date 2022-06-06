The ROS Based Robot Market was valued at 42.69 billion in 2021 and is predicted to reach 87.92 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.4% from 2022-2030

New York, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "ROS Based Robot Market by Robot Type and by Application - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2022-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06272298/?utm_source=GNW

It is the collection of open-source software frameworks for robot software development. ROS in robots offers the services of an operating system, including hardware abstraction, message-passing between processes, low-level device control, implementation of commonly-used functionality, and package management.



Market Dynamics and Trends



Growth of the ROS-based robot market is mainly driven by a number of factors including rise in demand for quality and productivity at the workplace, growth in concerns associated with the labor safety and human error; and upsurge in need for automation across different industries. The ROS based robot offers lucrative benefits to the end use industries such as automotive, electronics, food & beverages and others. Some of the benefits include improved safety, increased efficiency, improved order accuracy, efficient workforce costs, and close the labour shortage gap.

However, high cost associated with the setup of ROS based robots, security and safety issues, and complexity related with the ROS based robots may hamper the growth of the market to some extent. On the contrary, emergence of Industry 4.0 is anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market. Furthermore, investment in research and innovation activities in robotics is expected to be opportunistic for the market growth during the forecast period.



Market Segmentations and Scope of the Study



The ROS-based robot market is bifurcated on the basis of robot type and application. Based on the robot type, the market is classified as SCARA Robots, Articulated Robots, Collaborative Robots, Cartesian Robots, and Parallel Robots. On the basis of application, the market is divided into industrial service, professional service, and personal/domestic service. Geographic breakdown and analysis of each of the aforesaid segments includes regions comprising of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW.



Geographical Analysis



Asia-Pacific holds the lion share of ROS based robot market at present and is expected to boost the market during the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as the increasing demand for productivity and quality at the workplace, increasing need for automation in various industries, growing need for robots in defense and security, and increasing concerns for labor safety and human error boosts the market growth in this region.

However, Europe is expected to show a steady rise in the ROS based robot market due to the rapidly increasing adoption of ROS based robot in logistic and warehouse, defense and security, public relation, agriculture, healthcare, and others in this region.



Competitive Landscape



The ROS based robot market comprising of various market players such as ABB Ltd, FANUC, KUKA AG, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Denso, Microsoft, Omron Corporation, Universal Robotics, Clearpath Robots, iRobot Corporation, Rethink Robotics, Stanley Innovation, and Husarion. These market players are adopting various joint venture strategies and planning expansion of business across various regions to maintain their dominance in the ROS based robot market. For instance, in August 2021, Yasakawa launches HC10XP robot that facilitates collaborative welding for increased productivity. Extremely fast and robust, the six-axis MPX1400 robot has been added to Yaskawa Motoman’s MPX-series paint robot line. Optimized to create smooth, consistent finishes, this model is well-suited for a variety of dispensing and coating applications.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



