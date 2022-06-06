Las Vegas, USA, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urothelial Carcinoma Pipeline Insights | Clinical Trials Evaluation Report 2022 | DelveInsight

As per DelveInsight urothelial carcinoma pipeline involves 70+ key companies developing 70+ urothelial carcinoma treatment therapies

DelveInsight's Urothelial Carcinoma Pipeline Insight 2022 report offers exhaustive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline therapies in different phases of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies working to advance the pipeline space, and future growth potential of the urothelial carcinoma pipeline domain.

Some of the essential takeaways from the Urothelial Carcinoma Pipeline report:

DelveInsight’s urothelial carcinoma pipeline analysis depicts a robust space with 70+ active players working to develop 70+ pipeline treatment therapies

Some of the key urothelial carcinoma pipeline companies working to develop potential drug candidates to improve the urothelial carcinoma treatment scenario include Shandong TheraWisdom Biopharma Co., Ltd., Ikena Oncology, Ocellaris Pharma, Inc., Bayer, 4D Pharma PLC, MedPacto, QED Therapeutics, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Kyowa Kirin Pharmaceutical Development, Vyriad,Inc, Basilea Pharmaceutica, Pfizer, Daiichi Sankyo, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Eli Lilly and Company, InnoCare Pharma, Kinnate Biopharma, Clovis Oncology, Gritstone Oncology, Xennials Therapeutics, Genome and Company , Exelixis , Atreca, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Celldex Therapeutics Inc , Nurix Therapeutics, Inc., Lipac Oncology LLC, TesoRx Pharma, LLC, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Helsinn Group, Bicycle Therapeutics, Scholar Rock, Inc., Janux Therapeutics, Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., BioAtla, Inc., Cybrexa Therapeutics, Eisai Inc., Incyte Corporation, Shattuck Labs, Inc., Tempest Therapeutics, RAPT Therapeutics, Inc., Nektar Therapeutics, TAIHO PHARMACEUTICAL, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Tyra Biosciences, Rubius Therapeutics, MacroGenics, BioNTech SE, Sorrento, and several others

Essential urothelial carcinoma therapies such as OC-001, IK-175, MRx 518, Rogaratinib, Vactosertib, Infigratinib, TWP-101, Ipilimumab, KHK 2455, MV-NIS, Derazantinib, Sasanlimab, Trastuzumab deruxtecan, TAR-200, Ramucirumab, ICP-192, KIN-3248, Rucaparib, GRANITE 001, NTX-301, GEN-001, XL092, ATRC-101, ZN-c3, CDX-527, NX-1607, TSD-001, CK-301, BA3071, CBX-12, E7130, INCB099280, SL-279252, TPST-1495, FLX475, NKTR-255, TAS0313, Lurbinectedin, TYRA-300, RTX-224, Enoblituzumab, GEN1046, Sti-3031, etc

In May 2022, Exelixis, Inc. announced detailed results from multiple cohorts of Phase Ib COSMIC-021 trials of cabozantinib (CABOMETYX^®) as a monotherapy and in combination with atezolizumab in patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors. The company announced that they would be presenting the data from urothelial carcinoma (UC) cohorts 3, 4, and 5 and from non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) cohorts 7 and 20 during oral abstract sessions at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, taking place in Chicago, IL, June 3–7

In May 2022, Kinnate Biopharma Inc. announced the presentation of the design and rationale of a Phase I trial-in-progress (KIN-4802, NCT05242822) evaluating the company's pan-FGFR inhibitor product candidate, KIN-3248 . The company announced that they would be presenting the details during a poster session on June 6, 2022, at the Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO). In April 2022, Ikena Oncology, Inc. announced that it would be presenting two trial-in-progress posters at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2022 Annual Meeting. The presentations will include overviews of the clinical trials for Ikena's novel TEAD inhibitor, IK-930, and aryl hydrocarbon receptor (AHR) antagonist, IK-175

In March 2022, Juniper Biologics Pte Ltd and Helsinn Group , announced the signing of an exclusive license agreement to develop and commercialize infigratinib (INN) in Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and certain markets in the Middle East and Africa for the treatment of adults with previously treated, unresectable locally advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma (CCA) with a fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) fusion or other rearrangements

and , announced the signing of an exclusive license agreement to develop and commercialize (INN) in Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and certain markets in the Middle East and Africa for the treatment of adults with previously treated, unresectable locally advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma (CCA) with a fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) fusion or other rearrangements Infigratinib is an orally administered, selective, ATP‐competitive, kinase inhibitor of FGFR 1, 2, and 3. The therapy is currently under investigation as a potential first-line treatment for individuals with unresectable locally advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma (bile duct cancer) with FGFR2 fusion/rearrangement and in the adjuvant setting for individuals with invasive urothelial carcinoma (bladder cancer) with susceptible FGFR3 genetic alterations

In April 2022, Bicycle Therapeutics plc announced interim Phase I results from the Phase I/II trial of BT8009, a second-generation BTC™ targeting Nectin-4. The results were presented in an oral presentation on Sunday, April 10, at the 2022 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting in New Orleans, LA

The urothelial carcinoma pipeline report lays down detailed profiles of the pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage urothelial carcinoma products, inactive and dormant assets, and a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, as well as the opportunities and risks in the urothelial carcinoma pipeline landscape.

Urothelial Carcinoma Overview

Urothelial carcinoma, also known as transitional cell carcinoma (TCC), is the most common type of bladder cancer. In fact, if you have bladder cancer, it is almost certain to be a urothelial carcinoma. These cancers start in the urothelial cells that line the inside of the bladder. Urothelial cells also line other parts of the urinary tract, such as the part of the kidney that connects to the ureter (called the renal pelvis), the ureters, and the urethra. People with bladder cancer sometimes have tumors in these places, too, so all of the urinary tracts needs to be checked for tumors.

Urothelial Carcinoma Pipeline Drugs

Drug Company Phase MoA RoA OC-001 Ocellaris Pharma, Inc. Phase I/II Undefined mechanism Intravenous IK-175 Ikena Oncology Phase I Aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist Oral Rogaratinib Bayer Phase II/III Type 1 fibroblast growth factor receptor antagonist Oral MRx 518 4D Pharma PLC Phase II Toll-like receptor 5 agonist Oral Vactosertib MedPacto Phase II Transforming growth factor beta type I receptor antagonist Oral Infigratinib QED Therapeutics Phase III Type 1 fibroblast growth factor receptor antagonist Oral RTX-224 Rubius Therapeutics Phase I/II Natural killer cell stimulant Intravenous TPST-1495 Tempest Therapeutics Phase I Prostaglandin E EP2 receptor antagonist Oral FLX475 RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. Phase I/II CCR4 receptor antagonist Oral

Urothelial Carcinoma Therapeutics Assessment

The Urothelial Carcinoma Pipeline report proffers an integral view of the urothelial carcinoma emerging novel therapies segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, mechanism of action, and route of administration.

Scope of the Urothelial Carcinoma Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic assessment by urothelial carcinoma product type: mono, combination, mono/combination

mono, combination, mono/combination Therapeutic assessment by urothelial carcinoma clinical stages: Discovery, preclinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, preregistration, inactive candidates

Discovery, preclinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, preregistration, inactive candidates Therapeutics assessment by urothelial carcinoma route of administration: oral, parenteral, intravenous, subcutaneous, topical

oral, parenteral, intravenous, subcutaneous, topical Therapeutics assessment by urothelial carcinoma molecule type : monoclonal antibody, peptides, polymer, small molecule, gene therapy

: monoclonal antibody, peptides, polymer, small molecule, gene therapy Therapeutics assessment by urothelial carcinoma mechanism of action: Transforming growth factor-beta type I receptor antagonist, Aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist, Type 3 fibroblast growth factor receptor antagonist; Type 4 fibroblast growth factor receptor antagonist; Type-2 fibroblast growth factor receptor antagonist, Type 1 fibroblast growth factor receptor antagonist; Toll-like receptor 5 agonist, NF-kappa B modulator, Bacteria replacement; Prostaglandin E EP2 receptor antagonist; Natural killer cell stimulant; CCR4 receptor antagonist

Transforming growth factor-beta type I receptor antagonist, Aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist, Type 3 fibroblast growth factor receptor antagonist; Type 4 fibroblast growth factor receptor antagonist; Type-2 fibroblast growth factor receptor antagonist, Type 1 fibroblast growth factor receptor antagonist; Toll-like receptor 5 agonist, NF-kappa B modulator, Bacteria replacement; Prostaglandin E EP2 receptor antagonist; Natural killer cell stimulant; CCR4 receptor antagonist Key urothelial carcinoma companies : Shandong TheraWisdom Biopharma Co., Ltd., Ikena Oncology, Ocellaris Pharma, Inc., Bayer, 4D Pharma PLC, MedPacto, QED Therapeutics, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Kyowa Kirin Pharmaceutical Development, Vyriad,Inc, Basilea Pharmaceutica, Pfizer, Daiichi Sankyo, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Eli Lilly and Company, InnoCare Pharma, Kinnate Biopharma, Clovis Oncology, Gritstone Oncology, Xennials Therapeutics, Genome and Company , Exelixis, Atreca, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Celldex Therapeutics Inc , Nurix Therapeutics, Inc., Lipac Oncology LLC, TesoRx Pharma, LLC, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Helsinn Group, Bicycle Therapeutica, Scholar Rock, Inc., Janux Therapeutics, Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., BioAtla, Inc., Cybrexa Therapeutics, Eisai Inc., Incyte Corporation, Shattuck Labs, Inc., Tempest Therapeutics, RAPT Therapeutics, Inc., Nektar Therapeutics, TAIHO PHARMACEUTICAL, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Tyra Biosciences, Rubius Therapeutics, MacroGenics, BioNTech SE, Sorrento, and several others

: Shandong TheraWisdom Biopharma Co., Ltd., Ikena Oncology, Ocellaris Pharma, Inc., Bayer, 4D Pharma PLC, MedPacto, QED Therapeutics, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Kyowa Kirin Pharmaceutical Development, Vyriad,Inc, Basilea Pharmaceutica, Pfizer, Daiichi Sankyo, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Eli Lilly and Company, InnoCare Pharma, Kinnate Biopharma, Clovis Oncology, Gritstone Oncology, Xennials Therapeutics, Genome and Company , Exelixis, Atreca, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Celldex Therapeutics Inc , Nurix Therapeutics, Inc., Lipac Oncology LLC, TesoRx Pharma, LLC, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Helsinn Group, Bicycle Therapeutica, Scholar Rock, Inc., Janux Therapeutics, Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., BioAtla, Inc., Cybrexa Therapeutics, Eisai Inc., Incyte Corporation, Shattuck Labs, Inc., Tempest Therapeutics, RAPT Therapeutics, Inc., Nektar Therapeutics, TAIHO PHARMACEUTICAL, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Tyra Biosciences, Rubius Therapeutics, MacroGenics, BioNTech SE, Sorrento, and several others Key urothelial carcinoma pipeline therapies: OC-001, IK-175, MRx 518, Rogaratinib, Vactosertib, Infigratinib, TWP-101, Ipilimumab, KHK 2455, MV-NIS, Derazantinib, Sasanlimab, Trastuzumab deruxtecan, TAR-200, Ramucirumab, ICP-192, KIN-3248, Rucaparib, GRANITE 001, NTX-301, GEN-001, XL092, ATRC-101, ZN-c3, CDX-527, NX-1607, TSD-001, CK-301, BA3071, CBX-12, E7130, INCB099280, SL-279252, TPST-1495, FLX475, NKTR-255, TAS0313, Lurbinectedin, TYRA-300, RTX-224, Enoblituzumab, GEN1046, Sti-3031, and many others

Table of Contents

1 Introduction 2 Executive Summary 3 Urothelial Carcinoma: Overview 4 Pipeline Therapeutics 5 Late Stage Products (Phase III) 5.1 Infigratinib: QED Therapeutics 6 Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 6.1 MRx 518: 4D Pharma PLC 7 Early Stage Products (Phase I) 7.1 IK-175: Ikena Oncology 8 Therapeutic Assessment 9 Inactive Products 10 Collaborations Assessment – Licensing/Partnering/Funding 11 Urothelial Carcinoma – Unmet Needs 12 Urothelial Carcinoma – Market Drivers and Barriers 13 Appendix 14 About DelveInsight

