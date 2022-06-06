Automox Unveils Automated Vulnerability Remediation to Find and Fix Critical Vulnerabilities in Minutes

San Francisco, Calif., June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automox®, the cloud-native IT operations provider, today enhanced its platform to better help ITOps and SecOps teams fix vulnerabilities faster and more efficiently, with the first cloud-native, full-cycle vulnerability identification and remediation solution. Delivered in collaboration with inaugural partner Rapid7, Automox Automated Vulnerability Remediation (AVR) synchronizes with Rapid7 InsightVM to ingest critical vulnerability data every day, enabling ITOps to automatically remediate vulnerabilities quickly, via patching or using Worklets™.

With the rise in cyber attacks and the growing complexity of managing and securing today’s hybrid workplace, ITOps teams are struggling to keep their endpoints updated and secure in an efficient manner. In fact, according to the Automox State of IT Operations report, 93% still rely on some degree of labor-intensive use of scripting to automate endpoint management, and 84% said there’s room for improvement in managing endpoints. With the new AVR, ITOps and SecOps teams can remediate critical vulnerabilities identified by a VM solution on their endpoints in a matter of minutes, unlike current legacy solutions that can take up to weeks or months.

“Tedious and repetitive manual tasks combined with constant fire drills and mixed messages between departments are making vulnerability remediation harder than it needs to be, and today’s ITOps and SecOps teams deserve better,” said Corey Bodzin, senior vice president, Product at Automox. “Together with Rapid7, Automox AVR makes vulnerability identification and remediation a seamless part of IT operations, not a crazy, hair-on-fire drill. Automox AVR helps both SecOps and ITOps fix vulnerabilities faster to reduce risk.”

“As critical vulnerabilities continue to evolve in both complexity and volume, it’s imperative that security and operations teams have the right tools in place to streamline the workflow from vulnerability identification, prioritization, to remediation, in order to keep their digital infrastructure secure,” said Devin Krugly, practice advisor, Vulnerability Risk Management at Rapid7. “Our collaboration with Automox’s AVR solution enables teams to drive down enterprise-wide cyber risk faster, with more precision, all without additional work.”

Automox Automated Vulnerability Remediation

Through this integration with Rapid7’s InsightVM, ITOps teams simply need to connect both tools with the appropriate credentials, and the relevant vulnerabilities discovered and prioritized by InsightVM can be automatically remediated by AVR. Additional benefits of AVR include:

Lightning fast vulnerability identification to remediation: Dramatically reduce mean-time-to-remediate (MTTR) and overall risk with a predictable, continuous process.

Full-spectrum vulnerability coverage: Accurately identify vulnerabilities then seamlessly shift to deploying patches, configuration changes and other remediation actions from a single console.

Investment protection: Maximize existing investments in solutions already used within the organization to boost the speed of remediation and reduce overall risk.

Smooth, efficient coordination between teams: Enable ITOps and SecOps to work as one risk-reducing team with fewer crossed wires.

About Automox

Automox is the cloud-native IT operations platform for modern organizations. It makes it easy to keep every endpoint automatically configured, patched and secured – anywhere in the world. With the push of a button, IT admins can fix critical vulnerabilities faster, slash cost and complexity, and win back hours in their day. Join thousands of companies transforming IT operations into a strategic business driver with Automox. Learn more at: www.automox.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, or Instagram.

