The Robot Preventive Maintenance Market size was valued at 4.23 billion in 2021 and is predicted to reach 10.05 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 10.1% from 2022-2030

New York, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Robot Preventive Maintenance Market by Type, by Mobility, by Component by Application and by End User - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022 – 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06272296/?utm_source=GNW

Preventive maintenance of industrial robots is critical for improving their performance and dependability. Also, the productivity and functionality of industrial robots must be maintained. As a result, it should be examined and maintained on a regular basis. By replacing damaged components and diagnosing issues before they lead to failure, preventive maintenance helps to avert equipment breakdown. Preventive maintenance performed by robots may also provide exact metering on grease replacement to protect against overpressure. In addition to this, maintenance programs can be tailored to each robot. If robots are not subjected to routine preventative maintenance, components may fail, resulting in affecting the company’s output.



Market Dynamics and Trends



In the manufacturing industry, robot preventive maintenance (PM) is becoming a significant component of effective maintenance programs. Robots have become indispensable in the industrial business, helping to protect a larger percentage of the industry. Furthermore, the workers may also extend the life of their equipment and make it safer to operate by using a more automated and preventative maintenance strategy. As a result, all of these factors are expected to propel the robot preventive maintenance market forward over the projected period. Increased reliance on robots, as well as predictive maintenance systems, is necessary to keep essential devices’ functioning smooth. Furthermore, Artificial Intelligence (AI) systems are the most useful tools for recognizing patterns, making predictions, and generating action ideas. AI will demonstrate an unrivalled capacity to handle enormous amounts of data in order to develop predictive models by utilizing these sophisticated technologies. Many firms are looking forward to being more predictive along with employing a combination of robotics and AI technologies to avoid downtime.

However, industry players, on the other hand, frequently find it difficult to develop an in-house preventative maintenance solution. Obtaining authority to engage a team to maintain robotics equipment at a business may appear to be a challenging. Many facility managers pick preventative maintenance but are soon dissatisfied since they don’t know where to start. Smaller firms have always been unable to afford the expense of integrating modern digital preventative maintenance systems. Preventative maintenance is typically regarded as a luxury from high-priced software-designed solutions to assigning man-hours to accomplish the duties.



Market Segmentations and Scope of the Study



The robot preventive maintenance market is segmented on the basis of type, mobility, application, component, end user, and geography. On the basis of type, the market is divided into SCARA modular robots, articulated modular robots, collaborative modular robots, cartesian modular robots, parallel modular robots, and others. On the basis of mobility, the market is bifurcated into fixed robots and mobile robots. On the basis of application, the market is categorized into material handling, assembly, welding, painting, cutting, pick and place, and others. On the basis of component, it is divided into hardware, software, and service. On the basis of end user, it is segmented into logistics, aerospace & defense, healthcare, food & beverages, automotive & transport, manufacturing, media & entertainment, and others. Geographic breakdown and analysis of each of the aforesaid segments includes regions comprising of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW.



Geographical Analysis



North American region has one of the most technologically advanced manufacturing sectors in the world, with some of the major electronics, automotive, and semiconductor industries. Moreover, with high production demands in the region, the utilization of IoT-enabled robotic manufacturing equipment are playing crucial role for the region’s manufacturing industries. According to an article published by Forbes Media LLC in March 2021, smart factories in the North American region are expected to exceed more than USD 500 billion in valuation by the end of 2022. Such instances are showcasing the region’s highly advanced and tech-savvy manufacturing sector, which promises some great opportunities for the growth of the robot preventive maintenance market.

The robotics industry in the Asian region has shown an upward trend in the past few decades. In February 2017, the International Federation of Robotics (IFR) reported an increase of over 70%. Such growing demands for industrial robots in the region is expected to drive the robotic services market including the robot preventive maintenance market. Moreover, the rising digital transformation and economic development of the region is anticipated to further drive the growth of the robot preventive maintenance market in the region.



Competitive Landscape



The robot preventive maintenance market comprising of various market players such as ABB, Yaskawa Electric, NACHI-FUJIKOSHI CORP, DENSO CORPORATION, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd, KUKA AG, and IRobot Corporation. Other players operating in this market include FANUC CORPORATION, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and Sony Corporation. These market players are adopting various joint venture strategies, planning expansion of business across various regions and making new product launch to maintain their dominance in the robot preventive maintenance market. For instance, in January 2021, ABB announced the launch of a new Condition-Based Maintenance (CBM) service that enables robot users to create a preventive maintenance schedule for individual or robot fleets based on real-time operational data to optimize productivity and minimize downtime.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



• Robot Preventive Maintenance Market- By Component

o Hardware

o Software

o Services

• Robot Preventive Maintenance Market - By Type

o Articulated Robots

o SCARA Robots

o Collaborative Robots

o Cartesian Robots

o Parallel Robots

o Other Types

• Robot Preventive Maintenance Market -By Mobility

o Fixed Robots

o Mobile Robots

• Robot Preventive Maintenance Market -By Application

o Material Handling

o Assembly/Disassembly

o Welding

o Painting

o Cutting

o Pick and Place

o Other Applications

• Robot Preventive Maintenance Market-By End User

o Automotive & Transportation

o Aerospace & Defense

o Healthcare

o Food & Beverages

o Logistic

o Manufacturing

o Media & Entertainment

o Others

• Robot Preventive Maintenance Market- By Geography

o North America

- U.S

- Canada

- Mexico

o Europe

- Germany

- France

- Italy

- Spain

- UK

- Russia

- Sweden

- Norway

- Denmark

- Netherlands

- Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

- Australia

- China

- India

- Japan

- South Korea

- Indonesia

- Singapore

- Rest of Asia-Pacific

o RoW

- Brazil

- South Africa

- Nigeria

- Israel

- KSA

- Turkey

- Remaining Countries

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06272296/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________